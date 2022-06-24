Semos Cloud Reveals a Conversational Chatbot for Microsoft Teams – MarTech Series

MarTech Series – Marketing Technology Insights
AI-powered bridge to a more connected workplace
The latest innovation feature to JobPts is an AI-powered chatbot that helps employees appreciate each other via the Microsoft Teams chat. The chatbot provides a new channel for employees to engage in workplaces and recognize their colleagues. It also empowers employees with quicker access to the Culture and Appreciation module JobPts without exiting Microsoft Teams, making the recognition process faster and more accessible.
High-performing employees are early adopters of new features, but what about the employees who aren’t so quick and whose contribution equally matters to companies’ success? Equal access also means providing workarounds for various groups, so that everyone is included.
The new conversational chatbot feature reaches out to deskless and desktop workers alike. Employees who work in remote locations and use Microsoft teams on their phones can access the recognition program and send and receive praise the same way as their desktop-bound colleagues.
Marketing Technology News: 8DAO: Asia’s first Social DAO, using social capital to build a Web3 ecosystem
How does a Microsoft Teams chatbot facilitate employee engagement?
High-performing employees value being recognized for their effort and impact on an organization. Recognizing employees keeps them motivated and willing to go the extra mile to fulfill their company’s goals. Workplace relationships flourish when teammates appreciate one another for support and collaboration. It is important to empower employees with the tools that help them stay engaged and highly productive.
Immersing the recognition process in employees’ workflow scales the companies’ efforts to build a culture of appreciation. Providing recognition pathways in the workspace the employees naturally inhabit significantly impacts the adoption of the recognition program and ensures that the companies’ efforts hit the mark.
What other issues does the MT Chatbot help to solve?
The Microsoft Teams Chatbot serves as a gentle reminder for the employees who haven’t sent any recognition in a while. This function helps to activate disengaged employees and supercharge the relationships within the company by keeping the dynamics between peers alive and thriving.
The chatbot makes recognition immediate and user-friendly, avoiding the frustration that often arises when employees get acquainted with new practices and tools. With the Microsoft Teams chatbot, the adoption is instant, and the time needed to praise someone is reduced to a minimum.
Semos Cloud’s CTO, Saso Ivanovski, declares that designing the Chatbot experience was influenced by a need to personalize engagement efforts and increase the recognition program adoption across the workforce. “Most high-performing employees are early adopters of new features, but what about the employees who aren’t so quick and whose contribution equally matters to companies’ success? Promoting equal access sometimes means providing workarounds for various groups. And when the outcome serves more than one function to help our clients – we couldn’t be happier”.
Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Gaurav Chand, Chief Marketing Officer at Cognizant
PRWeb is the leader in online news distribution. It provides a highly effective way for organizations to distribute news, increase visibility and attract customers.
Prev Post
PubMatic To Join Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Next Post
JCDecaux and VIOOH Launch Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home In Brazil
Terakeet’s Mac Cummings Named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 New York…
CrowdStrike Wins Best Emerging Technology Award at SC Awards Europe 2022
Boxlight Announces Launch of New Website
Zendesk to Be Acquired by Investor Group Led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira…
Popular Posts
Merkle Launches Q3 2022 Performance Media Report…
GoDaddy Introduces Web Hosting Plus to its Lineup of…
Vection Technologies Announces Metaverse Integration for…
Acceldata Announces Girish Bhat as Senior Vice President of…
Boost.ai Enhances Customer Experience for Create Room and…
AI Company ComplyCube rolls out Face Authentication to fight…
Qualtrics Selected by Shiseido Group for Global Employee…
Magnite Expands Measurement and Attribution Program to Bring…
Blockgraph and FullThrottle, Announce Integration to Unlock…
Copyright © 2022 MarTech Series. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy
Welcome, Login to your account.
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Semos Cloud Reveals a Conversational Chatbot for Microsoft Teams – MarTech Series
MarTech Series – Marketing Technology Insights