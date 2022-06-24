'The Wonder Years' Milan Ray Reportedly Joins Marvel's 'Blade' Reboot – Disney Plus Informer

Ads

Milan Ray (The Wonder Years) has reportedly joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming “Blade” reboot. The news comes from The Direct who reports Milan Ray has been cast as a key character in Marvel Studios’ Blade. Specifics about Ray’s role, which is unconfirmed by Disney and Marvel, are being kept under wraps.

The Direct further points out that, considering Milan Ray’s age, signs point to her suiting up as Fallon Grey, the daughter of Blade. On the page, Grey was written as a 16-year-old popular girl from Oregon whose life is turned upside down when she discovers her vampire hunter lineage, which brings her on a monster-hunting adventure with her long-lost father.

As always, since nothing has been confirmed by Marvel or Disney, we will treat this as a rumor for now.

No plot details have been revealed about the film so far however a brief summary was given on Production List which you can see below:

“He is known to be a vampire hunter— half-mortal, half-immortal— who tries to rid the world of vampires as a way of avenging his mother, who was killed by a vampire as she gave birth to him.”

Mahershala Ali will play the iconic vampire hunter. Delroy Lindo (The Harder They Fall, Da 5 Bloods) and Aaron Pierre (M. Night Shyamalan’s Old) also star.

Bassam Tariq, best known for directing Mogul Mowgli which starred Academy Award nominee Riz Ahmed, will direct Blade.

Stacy Osei-Kuffour will write the script and Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige is producing.

“Blade” will reportedly begin filming on July 4th in two shooting locations, Atlanta, Georgia and New Orleans.

A release date for Marvel’s Blade has not been announced yet.

Source: The Direct

Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Yes, add me to your mailing list





Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.



Disney Plus Informer (DisneyPlusInformer.com) is an unofficial fan site and is not endorsed, moderated, owned by, or affiliated with Disney in any capacity.

View our Privacy Policy.

About Us

Media/PR: If you represent a media or PR company and would like us to review a product or send us a press release, please do get in touch via the email listed below.

Advertising: If you would like to advertise on Disney Plus Informer, please use the email below.

Tom@DisneyPlusInformer.com

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.

source

Ads