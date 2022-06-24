Dogecoin Price Prediction: Mark Cuban Gives Massive Boost to Meme Coin With Dogemania! – iTech Post

Ads

Mark Cuban gave Dogecoin a huge boost once again. The American entrepreneur is selling Dallas Mavericks merchandise for crypto, but with a twist. Doge users get a free $25 e-gift card for every $150 worth of purchase.

The billionaire recently tweeted a Dogemania event happening in his team’s online shop, Mavs.com. This is to encourage Doge investors to use their coins as a mode of payment through freebies and gift cards.

Mark Cuban Dogemania Happening Now!

You know you want to, https://t.co/VUydpLFzGh is ready for you. It's #Dogemania ! pic.twitter.com/aSpraDOmCe

As seen in the tweet, anyone paying with crypto would receive a $25 e-gift card after purchase. Specific conditions for the event are as follows:

With the current information available, it is undetermined if the event is exclusive to Doge crypto or inclusive to coins like Bitcoin and ETH. The hype intensified when Twitter user TT Macro asked if suites and lower level tickets are included in the promo, and Cuban replied, “you can buy those too!”

you can buy those too ! — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 27, 2021

you can buy those too !

Earlier reports highlighted that Dogecoin was trading at very dangerous levels in these last few weeks. Doge dropped below the $0.27 trade marker, so analysts warned it could dip to $0.22 .

After the Dogemania announcement was made, Dogecoin spiked out of its stump. Its value at $0.26 Friday jumped to $0.29 by Saturday. Doge stabilized at $0.28 in the hours that followed. At the time of writing, Dogecoin was priced at $0.28 with a downward trend of 1.84 percent in these last 24 hours, according to Coin Desk.

Dogecoin is a meme altcoin of cryptocurrency. The crypto coin has a logo of a Shiba Inu as a reference to the dog meme. It was developed as a joke that eventually gained power and market value due to internet popularity. However, its market is warned to be one of the most volatile among other cryptos.

Nonetheless, Dogecoin has shown a lot of potential that investors are willing to risk on it. Dogecoin also has a reputation for rapidly soaring values which is a good source of quick profits for coin holders.

With its current trading values, Dogecoin’s price is predicted to drop between $0.22 to $0.64 anytime this week. Investors who plan to ride this wave should reconsider joining the Dogemania event.

