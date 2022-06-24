Safari Gaining Extension Syncing Across Devices, Web Image Translation Support, and More Later This Fall – MacRumors

Ads

Later this fall, Safari will be gaining the ability to translate web images with Live Text, support for push web notifications on iOS, extension syncing across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, and more.



With iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, Safari is gaining some small refinements following a more significant redesign last year.

Last year, Apple introduced Safari extensions on iOS and iPadOS, and this year users can enable extension syncing across their iOS, iPadOS, and macOS devices, ensuring a more seamless browsing experience across each platform.

On iOS and macOS, Safari is also gaining Shared Tab Groups, an easy way to share a group of tabs with friends and family. All members of a group can add tabs to the list and collaborate.

For individual Tab Groups, Apple is adding the ability to create dedicated start pages for groups and to pin tabs within Safari Tab groups. Other small changes include improved password recommendations based on-site-specific requirements, cross-device syncing for website settings, and more.

These changes will come as part of ‌iOS 16‌, iPadOS 16, and ‌macOS Ventura‌, all currently being beta tested by developers. A public beta will be available in July, followed by a general release in the fall.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on May 16 released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, bringing improvements for Podcasts and Apple Cash, the ability to see Wi-Fi signal of HomePods, dozens of security fixes, and more.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Read about the differences between these two new processors from Apple.

Apple’s cheapest MacBook Pro is getting a speed bump to Apple’s new M2 chip.

The redesigned MacBook Air with Apple’s M2 chip, will be sold alongside the current M1-based model.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source