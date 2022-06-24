Netflix ₹199 Plan – Look before you choose – Digit

Ads

Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, and SonyLIV are the most prominent players in the OTT space in India. All these services have had significant price cuts in the last couple of years to aid their growth. However, this has left Indian consumers with a problem of plenty, which was compounded after the announcement of the Netflix ₹199 Plan. We will take a look at the offerings from all the above-listed services, helping you choose the perfect plan according to your needs and budget.



Starting with the Netflix offering, as it stirred up this chatter, this is the second-lowest Netflix offering. In the ₹199 Plan, the resolution is capped at 480p, and the viewing is locked to only one device at a time, with login support for all device types. The downloads are also restricted to only one device too.

Next is the Prime Video ₹179 per month membership. This is the only one of the lot that has gotten a price increase. In 2021, Amazon upped the price of their plans. The place where this subscription holds the upper hand is the simultaneous screen activity and resolution. The max resolution is up to 4K, and there is support for simultaneous viewing on up to 4 screens. This membership comes with a lot of other perks, including free shipping on Amazon, access to Prime Music, etc.

The Disney+Hotstar membership plan, which also saw some changes in 2021, comes in at ₹299 per month. This plan, which is only available for subscription right now using a web browser on a computer, comes with access to the platform’s library of premium content, with 4K streaming on four devices simultaneously. On SonyLIV, the least expensive plan is priced at ₹299. In this plan, the concurrent viewing count is locked on one screen. Get ready for some unpleasant waits, though, as there are only a select few pieces of content available ad-free.

Lastly, we come to Zee5. There is no monthly plan here. They offer only three or twelve-month subscription bundles. With the cheaper one of the two, which is the three-month plan, at ₹399, there’s support for two concurrent screen streaming, with resolution topping off at 1080p and download support only on the mobile app.

