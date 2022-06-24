'Sing 2' Just Landed on Netflix: Parents, Kiss Your Summer Goodbye – Decider

Ads

Parents may not have the answers to everything, but what they do know is streaming is the best thing to hit the streets since sliced bread. On Wednesday, June 22, Netflix announced that the hit theatrical film Sing 2 had begun streaming on the service after about six months of only being available on-demand.

The first installment of the movie was released in 2016, and this time, their fans were in for a ride as the Sing 2 film follows the ambitious koala bear Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) and his all-star company of prodigious animal performers as they prepare for their next big gig. According to the film’s official synopsis, “Buster is looking to launch the most dazzling stage extravaganza set to take place in the prestigious and fabulous entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch — he has to find and persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.”

Well, pal you’re in luck. Sing 2 is streaming on Netflix as of June 22, 2022.

Depends what you define as streaming, I guess. Netflix is the only subscription streaming service that has Sing 2 in its catalog at the moment, but if you dumped Netflix for whatever reason, you could rent or buy it on Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, or whatever video on demand service you prefer. (Simply view our Sing 2 streaming availabilities for all of your options.)

You bet it is! Sing 2 is rated PG and safe for your children to watch.

No, I’m sorry. Only one singer at a time. HAHAHA… Get it?

All of your favorites from Sing 1 (like Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, and Nick Kroll) return for Sing 2, but this time they’re joined by actors like Bobby Cannavale and A-list singers like Halsey, Bono, and Pharrell Williams.

