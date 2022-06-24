Pharrell Williams Joins Doodles NFT Project as Chief Brand Officer – Crypto Briefing

Ads

Alongside the Pharrell Williams partnership, Doodles also announced its first-ever capital raise led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six.

Pharrell Williams has expanded his presence in the NFT space by going “all-in” with Doodles.

The artist and music producer has joined Doodles as its Chief Brand Ambassador and board member, the NFT project announced Wednesday at an event hosted alongside the NFT NYC conference. “I’m here to announce that I will be joining Doodles as a member of the board and Chief Brand Officer,” Williams said in a pre-recorded video message at the event. “When the Doodles team presented its vision for business, I was immediately all-in,” he said.

Williams will guide the collection’s approach to music, events, artwork, consumer products, and animation. He will also produce a Doodles-inspired music album, dubbed “Doodles Record: Volume 1,” in partnership with Columbia Records and other major musicians. Williams said he had long admired the Doodles brand from afar and was “beyond enthusiastic” to partner with the project. “This partnership is going to foster incredible innovation in media and entertainment,” he said, adding that the team will “build from the core community outward, and bring Doodles to new heights, new levels.”

Doodles is a collection of 10,000 generative NFTs featuring various colorful line-drawn characters, including cats, aliens, apes, and skeletons. Launched in October 2021, the project quickly grew into one of the most valuable collections within the profile picture NFT niche, achieving so-called “blue chip” status within months. The project is co-founded and led by Evan Keast and Jordan Castro, who in 2017 helped launch the first blockchain-based game, CryptoKitties, along with Scott Martin, known under his pseudonym Burnt Toast, who is the project’s lead visual artist.

Besides the Williams partnership news, Doodles also announced that it had raised an undisclosed amount in its first funding round led by renowned venture capital firm Seven Seven Six.

As an early @doodles holder (I bought a slew that looked like my daughter like 8 months ago) I was thrilled when my partner at @sevensevensix, @katelin_cruse, told me we’d be leading the first round of financing for Doodles. pic.twitter.com/JTCnXejBj2

— AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) June 22, 2022

Commenting on the raise in a pre-recorded video shared on Twitter, the co-founder of Reddit and founder of Seven Seven Six, Alexis Ohanian, applauded the Doodles team saying that what the project had achieved so far was “remarkable,” He also commented on why his firm decided to invest in Doodles, explaining that he had initially bought several Doodles avatars that looked like his daughter when the project launched. “what they’re going to do in the years to come—it’s something we just could not pass up on,” he said.

The floor price of the Doodles collection jumped by roughly 9.8% on the news today, surging from 12.95 ETH to 15.75 ETH before cooling off slightly. Per flips.finance data, Doodles also flipped the highest valued NFT collection, Bored Ape Yacht Club, to become the most traded collection over the past 24 hours, with a daily trading volume reaching 1,834 ETH.

Disclosure: At the time of writing, the author of this article owned ETH and several other cryptocurrencies.

The information on or accessed through this website is obtained from independent sources we believe to be accurate and reliable, but Decentral Media, Inc. makes no representation or warranty as to the timeliness, completeness, or accuracy of any information on or accessed through this website. Decentral Media, Inc. is not an investment advisor. We do not give personalized investment advice or other financial advice. The information on this website is subject to change without notice. Some or all of the information on this website may become outdated, or it may be or become incomplete or inaccurate. We may, but are not obligated to, update any outdated, incomplete, or inaccurate information.

You should never make an investment decision on an ICO, IEO, or other investment based on the information on this website, and you should never interpret or otherwise rely on any of the information on this website as investment advice. We strongly recommend that you consult a licensed investment advisor or other qualified financial professional if you are seeking investment advice on an ICO, IEO, or other investment. We do not accept compensation in any form for analyzing or reporting on any ICO, IEO, cryptocurrency, currency, tokenized sales, securities, or commodities.

See full terms and conditions.

Get daily crypto briefings and weekly Bitcoin market reports delivered right to your inbox.

source