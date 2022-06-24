‘Ms. Marvel’ Is The Highest Scoring Disney Plus Marvel Series Ever – Forbes

Ads

Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel is now live on Disney Plus, the first of a six part series chronicling the birth of a new superhero, Kamala Khan. The trailer ended up being somewhat divisive, but the final product? Turns out it may be the best thing Disney Plus has produced in the MCU so far.

At the time of this writing, Ms. Marvel is the highest scoring MCU series on Disney Plus, and past that, one of the highest scoring entries into the entire MCU. Here’s how it compares to the existing Disney Plus Marvel shows so far with 100+ reviews in on Rotten Tomatoes:

And just for fun, here’s how it slots into the top 10 MCU movies with that score:

So, is it really that good? I mean, granted, the scores can fluctuate a bit as more reviews come in, and it may drop a few points below What If…? or some of those movies, but…yes, it’s extremely good, at least judging by the pilot.

Kamala actress Iman Vellani is an absolute powerhouse, an instant star in the role and it’s easy to see how she got the part. As an added bonus, she’s a Marvel superfan in real life and has been texting Kevin Feige about MCU continuity errors since she got the job. But really, it’s the entire show that works as a cohesive whole, far different than anything else we’ve seen in the MCU so far. Yes, it skews younger, and it leans heavily into the whole “coming of age” style series we’ve seen across a number of series the last few years, but it works! It works very well so far, and it’s exceedingly charming. If one complaint about many MCU stories is that they’re all starting to feel kind of the same, Ms. Marvel absolutely breaks out of that mold in a big way. I’m very much looking forward to not just the next five episodes, but also now, The Marvels, where Kamala will get to team up with Captain Marvel herself. I do wonder if she could even make a cameo in this series, before the end. Sounds like a post-credits scene to me.

Keep an eye on this one, and on Vellani in particular. This is the future of the MCU.

