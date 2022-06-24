Juri Vips: Red Bull suspend junior driver amid investigation into alleged racist slur – Sky Sports

Ads

Red Bull has suspended junior driver Juri Vips after an apparent incident of racist language on the gaming platform Twitch.

The 21-year-old, who is racing for Hitech Grand Prix in Formula 2 this season, will be investigated by Red Bull after the Junior Team member allegedly used a racial slur.

Red Bull said in a statement: “Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips from all team duties with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident.

“As an organisation we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviour within our organisation.”

Vips joined the Red Bull setup back in 2018 and drove for their F1 team last month during FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Estonian apologised on his personal Instagram account, adding that he would “fully” cooperate with the investigation.

“I wish to unreservedly apologise for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today,” Vips said.

“This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold.

“I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I wish to set. I will cooperate with the investigation fully.”

