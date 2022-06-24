Will there be a Gas Stimulus Check? What is known so far – Marca English

Ads

There are several proposals to counteract the price of gasoline

Rising gas prices across the United States have led the public to demand that the government take steps to alleviate costs, including tax breaks at the federal and state levels, as well as new gas stimulus checks for the nation’s households.

The latter has been a proposal that Democratic lawmakers to lower costs for gas consumers, gas stimulus checks that would work like the supports given by the IRS early in the Covid-19 pandemic.

To attack rising prices following the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Congressional Representatives Mike Thompson (D-CA), John Larson (D-CT) and Lauren Underwood (D-IL) introduced the Gas Rebate Act of 2022.

This would send Americans rebates of $100 per month, plus $100 for each dependent, only for taxpayers living in areas where the average price per gallon is above $4.00. This initiative would run from the time it is approved until the end of the year.

Any taxpayer who files taxes under Single status and earns less than $75,000 a year will receive this rebate, although if you earn above $80,000 you will receive a smaller amount.

The Stop Gas Price Gouging Tax and Rebate Act is a bill introduced by Oregon Congressman Peter DeFazio that seeks to impose a windfall profits tax on oil companies.

This bill would tax oil companies on at least fifty percent of windfall profits, provided they are 110 percent of their typical annual taxable income.

