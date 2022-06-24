2022.16.2 Official Tesla Release Notes – Software Updates – Not a Tesla App

We expect version 2022.20 to be released imminently.
Autopilot’s maximum speed has been increased from 80 mph to 85 mph. Please continue to remain attentive and be ready to take over while using Autopilot features.
Navigate on Autopilot has been updated to require a driver-initiated request before the vehicle will select a motorway exit or interchange. This driver-initiated request can be made by using the turn signal stalk shortly before the lateral maneuver is required. Please remain attentive and ready to initiate these maneuvers to remain on the navigation route. This update serves as a remedy to a noncompliance recall of the prior capability (not requiring a driver-initiated request) and only affects vehicles with the Navigate on Autopilot feature in markets that apply European (ECE) regulation.
Media Player accounts (e.g. Spotify login) are now linked to your driver profile. Simply log into your media account while your driver profile is selected.
Your vehicle can now automatically apply regular brakes for consistent deceleration when regenerative braking is limited due to battery temperature or state of charge. To enable, tap Controls > Pedals & Steering > Apply Brakes When Regenerative Braking Is Limited.
Note: This feature appears to be in testing and is not available for production vehicles.
Energy prediction for your route has been improved by incorporating forecasted crosswind, headwind, humidity and ambient temperature when using online navigation.
TeslaMic performance has been improved, reducing the latency for a more seamless Caraoke experience.
This is an undocumented change in this release.
This update includes new, more detailed vehicle models that have doors, windows, glass roofs, and wheels. Although the car models are the same ones used in FSD Beta, only the vehicle models are being carried over to production builds right now.
It doesn’t appear to include anything else the betas are currently detecting and displaying, such as road edges, drivable areas, open doors or blinkers.
This is an undocumented change in this release.
The line directly above the speedometer reading in a Model 3 and Model Y shows the amount of regenerative braking (green) or acceleration (black) that is occuring. The center of the line is neutral where there is no acceleration or regenerative braking occuring.
The further the line grows to the left, the greater the amount of regenerative braking is taking place, and the more it goes to the right, the greater the acceleration.
With this update the regeneration line will now also show when physical brakes are being applied. The amount of physical brakes being used will appear as a gray line after the green, regen line.
The physical brake line is only show when the vehicle is in Autopilot.
The regen/acceleration line is now also thicker, making it easier to see.
Image credit: @tesla_adri/Twitter
You can now view additional information about your car by tapping Controls > Software > Additional vehicle information.
The list of information will now include the type of low-voltage battery installed and whether your vehicle has a heat-pump.
This is an undocumented change in this release.
If your vehicle is equipped with a powered trunk, this update addresses an issue that could have caused your trunk from closing completely.
The release notes above are official Tesla release notes. The models and regions each feature is limited to is derived from user data.
The idea would be to employ the internal camera of the M3/MY to support conference calling. Have specific platform suppo…
We expect version 2022.20 to be released imminently.
2022.16.2 Official Tesla Release Notes
