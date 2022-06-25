How To Download And Use The PC Health Check App Windows 11? – MSPoweruser

Ads

by Surur

@mspoweruser

Jun 20, 2022 at 6:09 GMT26 mins ago

There is no need to download the PC Health Check App for Windows 11. It is already present in your Windows 10 OS. This app aims to do a comprehensive eligibility check of your computer to see if it meets all the minimum requirements to install the Windows 11 OS.



When you click on the PC Health Check App, the window for the app will open up. This window will display the amount of Ram, amount of storage memory, and the age of your PC on the left-hand side. Other options include “Introducing Windows 11,” where you can check if your PC meets all the requirements for a free upgrade to Windows 11 OS. After that, you have the following:

Backup & Sync – to backup and sync your data.

Windows Update – displays the last update check, whether your Windows OS is fully updated, and the version of the Windows OS.

Storage Capacity – Displays the percentage of storage drive used and the free space left.

Startup Time – Displays the time to start up your computer. This time depends on the apps installed, processor speed, ram, and storage.





After the new window pops up and shows you the results, you have two options. The first option is “See all results,” and the second is “Learn more.” When you click on the “See all results,” you will see the detail of the requirements your PC failed or passed needed for the upgrade.

Ads

If you click on the “Learn more” option, a www.microsoft.com website page will open up with the following message:



Commenting has been disabled on this article by the moderators.

by Sharron Bennet on February 14, 2022

by Surur

by Surur

by Surur

by Surur

The pandemic has indeed made significant changes to how we are living these lives today, especially in how we communicate with our loved ones away from us. Amazon found a way to improve that…

Sponsored Post Even though Windows 11 has been released for more than half a year, according to statistical reports, Windows 10 is still the most widely used computer operating system global…

If you recently bought some phonograph records and trying a new hobby, you need a vinyl record player. However, finding reliable vintage players can be a serious job, and they can also cost …

If you are looking for a reliable pair of headsets in the market, the brand Beats can set the right standard for you. And now, it offers a discounted price on its Solo Pro model on Walmart t…

Looking for a reliable router? Nothing can beat TP-Link in that section, especially with this AX4200 Tri-Band WiFi 6 Router that offers a $100 price slash on its Walmart sale. TP-Link’…

Rosewill NEON K51, a hybrid mechanical RGB gaming keyboard, is now on sale on Newegg, giving everyone a 50% discount. That said, if you are looking for some suitable, inexpensive replacement…

Best Buy once again has something to offer to game lovers, especially to those looking for a laptop upgrade. Today, it offers a $400 discount on Alienware x15 R1, and if you are considering …

Samsung 85″ Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV has a huge screen for outstanding visual performance and a perfectly engineered sound system for rich audio. If those things ar…

Yoga 7i is one of the most coveted laptops from Lenovo. It offers an excellent display, long battery life, and robust components. But here is the most giant magnet of this model: an incredib…

Samsung is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to televisions. The brand offers incredible features that set its TV models apart from others. One of them is the Samsung QN85A, an 85…

source