50 Puns For Your Instagram Bio, Because Witty Always Works – Elite Daily

Whenever I pick up my phone, the first app I click on is Instagram. It’s the perfect place to see what your friends are up to, and show off to the world what you’re up to. Curating an Instagram account that perfectly captures the impression you want to make can be a bit challenging. The first place people look at when checking your account out is your intro. With just a few characters, you have to purrfectly describe yourself, so for a fun profile, you may want some puns for your Instagram bio.
When your space is limited, a pun is an easy, short way to get the point across that you not only have a great sense of humor, but your posts will have an element of fun as well. It’ll prepare your friends for all the punny captions to come on your selfies, foodie pics, and bestie squad photos. As much as they may cause a few eye rolls every once in awhile, there’s no denying that everyone loves a good pun. Coming up with the right words is hard, so I’ve made it easier for you by putting together a list of 50 puns to use in your bio. Now that you’ve set the stage, it opens the way for you to truly just bee yourself as you post away on your fun (and punny) ‘Gram.
1. "Don’t kale my vibe." — Unknown
2. "I’m just peachy." — Unknown
3. "Tropic like it’s hot." — Unknown
4. "There’s snowplace like home." — Unknown
5. "Oh kale yeah." — Unknown
6. "Party thyme." — Unknown
7. "The snuggle is real." — Unknown
8. "There’s no one butter." — Unknown
9. "Having a gouda time." — Unknown
10. "Just bee-ing me." — Unknown
11. "Always bee yourself." — Unknown
12. "Live life in full bloom." — Unknown
13. "Donut worry. Be happy." — Unknown
14. "Looking for puns? I’m the pun-king." — Unknown
15. "I’m one sofishticated gal." — Unknown
16. "My puns are koala-tea." — Unknown
17. "Let’s taco ’bout it." — Unknown
18. "I’m no impasta." — Unknown
19. "I’m very a-peel-ing." — Unknown
20. "I hope you find peas." — Unknown
21. "Seas the day." — Unknown
22. "Always in search of some vitamin sea." — Unknown
23. "I have resting beach face." — Unknown
24. "Let’s not make this guacward." — Unknown
26. "Lettuce seize the day." — Unknown
27. "All you knead is love." — Unknown
28. "My cat says I’m pawsome." — Unknown
29. "I’ve made quite a spectacle of myself." — Unknown
30. "I’ve got my thinking cat on." — Unknown
31. "When life gets over-whale-ming, you have to keep on swimming." — Unknown
32. "Having the purrfect day." — Unknown
33. "I know it’s cheesy, but I think you’re grate." — Unknown
34. "I’m always choco-late." — Unknown
35. "Puns leaf me smiling." — Unknown
36. "Trying to stay pawsitive." — Unknown
37. "I like to stop and smell the rosé." — Unknown
38. "I found this humerus." — Unknown
39. "I’m one in a melon." — Unknown
40. "I’m here if you need a little encourage mint." — Unknown
41. "Some say I’m eggcellent." — Unknown
42. "My puns are a little unicorny." — Unknown
43. "You want a pizza me?" — Unknown
44. "I’m bearly awake." — Unknown
45. "Here for the right riesling." — Unknown
46. "Keep palm and carry on." — Unknown
47. "Girls just want to have sun." — Unknown
48. "I love to take time to wine down." — Unknown
49. "I live by the motto Hakuna Moscato. It means drink more wine." — Unknown
50. "Walking in a winter punderland." — Unknown
