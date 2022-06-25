Judge says former Tesla worker has 2 weeks to accept $15M payout over racial abuse – Yahoo Finance

Ads

A federal judge told Owen Diaz, a former elevator operator at Tesla, that he has 2 weeks to decide whether he wants to accept $15 million in damages over racial abuse at the automaker's Fremont, California, factory, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

In October last year, a San Francisco federal court jury ordered Tesla to pay the Black former worker $137 million for turning a blind eye to racial harassment and discrimination at Tesla's EV plant. However, in April, that payout was slashed to $15 million after Tesla challenged the verdict, saying it should only pay $600,000. At the time, U.S. district judge William Orrick in San Francisco reduced both the compensatory damages, from $6.9 million to $1.5 million, and the punitive damages, from $130 million to $13.5 million.

Orrick said in Tuesday's order that he could find no controlling question of law to justify an immediate appeal of the reduced award. The judge also said he was convinced the jury award was excessive and that allowing for a quick appeal "would further delay resolution of a case that is already five years old."

Diaz testified that employees, including a Tesla supervisor, called him the N-word and other racial slurs, drew racist caricatures and swastikas and subjected him to other forms of discrimination during his 9 months working at Tesla in 2015 and 2016.

California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) is also suing Tesla over alleged racism and harassment of Black employees at the Fremont factory. In April, Tesla filed a complaint against the DFEH, claiming the agency is exceeding its legal authority by coming after the EV maker.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Tesla had filed a complaint against the DFEH with California's Office of Administrative Law (OAL), which accused the agency of adopting "underground regulations" that flout requirements it must meet before suing employers. However, OAL confirmed to TechCrunch that Tesla filed no such complaint as of yet.

Even if the company were to do so, it wouldn't have an effect on the current case. According to government code, Tesla would have needed to file an underground regulation petition before the case started for it to be considered and have a potential effect on the current case.

A U.S. judge on Friday refused to dismiss a $6.4 billion lawsuit accusing Bristol Myers Squibb Co of delaying its Breyanzi cancer drug to avoid payments to shareholders of the former Celgene Corp, which the drugmaker bought for $80.3 billion in 2019. U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan rejected Bristol Myers' claim that it was never properly notified about its alleged default on its merger obligations by UMB Bank NA, the trustee representing the former Celgene shareholders. Bristol Myers and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Russia’s fiddling with gas flows to Europe could create an economic spillover effect, warns Germany’s top economy minister.

At least seven people were injured after plane crash-landed and caught fire on Miami International Airport runway

The judge who awarded a Virginia startup a $2.75 billion judgment against the networking giant had a conflict of interest, the court ruled.

A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Lori Augustine took a familiar path to the Bay Area, loading up a U-Haul and moving here from Missouri for better economic opportunities and the freedom to be herself as a gay woman. Finding a job was a secondary concern, joining United Airlines as a customer service agent shortly after arriving in the Bay Area 25 years ago. Today, after senior leadership roles for United in Los Angeles and its Chicago headquarters, she dubs herself the CEO of United’s hub at SFO, where she oversees much of the carrier’s operations.

(Bloomberg) — The prolonged slump in Bitcoin is making it more difficult for some miners to repay the up to $4 billion in loans they have backed by their equipment, posing a potential risk to major crypto lenders.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionProtest Latest: NY, DC Marches Grow as Justice’s Home TargetedStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapEnding Roe

The complaint alleges the bank told customers that Zelle was safe to use despite “huge” security risks and “virtually no resource” for defrauded customers to get their money back.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc agreed to pay $105 million to settle a long-running class-action lawsuit accusing it of misleading shareholders about how rising generic drug prices and reimbursement pressures would hurt its pharmacy business. The preliminary all-cash settlement was filed on Thursday in a federal court in Chicago following six months of mediation, and requires a judge's approval. Walgreens denied wrongdoing, but settled to avoid the uncertainty, burden and cost of further litigation, settlement papers show.

The changes are being made, McDonald's said, because receiving a franchise is "earned, not given."

DEEP DIVE This year’s stock price declines make for an increasing number of stocks with high dividend yields of at least 5%. Below is a screen that highlights 29 that appear to be able to raise their payouts considerably.

(Bloomberg) — The US energy chief struck a conciliatory tone in a high-stakes meeting with top oil executives to discuss soaring gasoline prices on Thursday, though the huddle yielded little progress on a plan to address the supply crunch. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Market

Toyota Motor shares slipped after it recalled some of its first mass-made all-electric cars, launched two months ago, because of a risk of wheels coming loose, a setback to its ambitions to electrify its model range. Toyota, the world's largest automaker by sales, said on Thursday it would recall 2,700 bZ4X SUVs globally. Subaru Corp, in which Toyota has a nearly 20% stake, also said it was recalling about 2,600 units of the Solterra, a related model.

An Asian U.S. Navy veteran who lost consciousness after being sucker-punched in Los Angeles’ Koreatown on Tuesday will press charges if his assailant is caught, NextShark has learned. The 32-year-old victim, who asked to be identified as Leo, was playing on his phone while waiting for a bus near a Chipotle in Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue at around 1:45 p.m. when “this Black man with anger issues sucker-punched me,” he recalled in an Instagram post. Security footage seen by NextShark shows the moment the assailant struck Leo, who quickly hit the ground on his back.

The German government is considering converting parts of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into a connection for a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Baltic Sea coast. Magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday that the German economy ministry is considering expropriating the part of the pipeline system located on German territory and cutting it off from the rest of the pipeline. Russia said it would be a matter for lawyers if Germany took such steps.

Netflix Inc. Chief Executive Ted Sarandos made it official Thursday: Ads are coming to the streaming service, and the company is huddling with potential business partners to make it happen.

A U.S. appeals court said the judge in the original case should have disqualified himself after learning his wife owned stock in Cisco Systems.

Merck executive Scott M. Wright shared his story of coming out in midlife — the response was overwhelming

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Participation and Funding Agreement (the "Participation Agreement") with Kineepik Métis Local #9 ("KML"), which expresses Denison's and KML's mutual commitment to the co-development of an agreement supporting the advancement of the in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium mining operation proposed at the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project ("Wheeler River Proje

When Russia turns off the gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for maintenance in July, Europe is starting to worry that it won't turn it back on again. This week, Russia cut gas flows to Europe to 40% of the pipeline's capacity, blaming delayed equipment repairs and leaving Germany and other European states racing to find alternative supplies to head off the risk of rationing when winter comes. Now, Europe fears President Vladimir Putin will use a scheduled maintenance programme on the pipeline from July 11 to 21 to turn the screws, putting a brake on efforts to refill inventories in retaliation for far-reaching sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

