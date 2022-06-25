How to View Deleted Instagram Posts (Yours or Someone Else’s) – Online Tech Tips

Ads

Never lose a favorite picture again



If you post something to Instagram and delete it later, it’s not completely gone. You can recover and restore deleted Instagram posts within 30 days of their original deletion. This was introduced in an update, so make sure you have the latest version of the app before attempting to use this feature. You can find it on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

There are some apps that claim to let you view another person’s deleted content, but there’s no official way to do this. There are a few workarounds, but a good rule of thumb is this: If someone deletes a picture from their Instagram account (or any social media platform), respect their privacy and don’t try to find the picture.

If you accidentally delete an Instagram post you want to keep, you still have access to it for 30 days and can recover it at any time. You’ll need to do this from the Instagram app on iPhone or Android device, as the web browser version doesn’t allow you to access deleted content. Here is a step-by-step tutorial.

This will bring the photo back to your profile. You can restore pictures, reels, and more this way. On the other hand, if you need to take something down from your main profile without completely deleting it, take advantage of the Instagram archive feature.

Archiving a post will remove it from your feed, but not delete it entirely. You can also archive Instagram stories and live content. Here’s how to archive posts.

You can view archived content by going to your Instagram profile.

Your posts archive is only available to you. If you need to remove a post temporarily but want to bring it back later, store it in the archive.

There’s no official way to view someone’s deleted Instagram posts. Instagram functionality is designed so that once they remove it from their profile, it’s gone for good. If they remove their profile, there is no way to see any of their content.

If you suspect content will be deleted, you can take a proactive approach to save it. You can take a screenshot of a photo and store it in your phone gallery, photos app, or to your Google Photos account. On the other hand, live content requires a few more steps.

There is a third-party application called Storysaver.net that can be used to download Instagram stories. While you can access it through your Android or iOS device, it’s better to use a Mac or PC.

You can also use a third-party application to download live video content, like IGTV videos.

Note that you will need to sign up for an account before you can use this tool.

Instagram pictures and videos aren’t meant to last forever. While it’s not quite as ephemeral as Snapchat, Instagram is designed to let you delete images you no longer wish to keep. If you do so accidentally, though, you have up to 30 days to restore the content before it’s gone forever. If you’re afraid of losing pictures, try to create a dedicated Instagram folder on your phone or PC.

Patrick is an Atlanta-based technology writer with a background in programming and smart home technology. When he isn’t writing, nose to the grindstone, he can be found keeping up with the latest developments in the tech world and upping his coffee game. Read Patrick’s Full Bio







Welcome to Online Tech Tips – A blog that provide readers with daily computer tutorials, technology news, software reviews, and personal computing tips. We have thousands of articles and guides to help you get the most out of technology. Our articles have been read over 275 million times since we launched in 2007.

Home About Contact Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2007-2022 Online Tech Tips.com, LLC All Rights Reserved

Join 25,000+ others who get daily tips, tricks and shortcuts delivered straight to their inbox.

We will never spam you, unsubscribe at any time.

source

Ads