Vergecast: M2 MacBook Pro review, Solana's crypto phone, and this week's tech news – The Verge

Ads

Filed under:

The podcast that keeps you informed every week

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

On today’s episode, Nilay and Alex chat with Verge senior reviewer Monica Chin about her review of Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip. Though the chassis is still the same as the previous model, the changes that come with the new M2 processor are significant. Apple has yet to release their redesigned M2 MacBook Air, so should you wait before buying the Pro? Monica shares her thoughts.

For the rest of the show, we change up the crew. Alex and David lead the discussion with Verge deputy editor Dan Seifert about the state of streaming — with Netflix cutting 300 jobs after losing subscribers and an overall lack of innovation and new features within all the streaming apps.

In the final segment, we focus on the gadget coverage we’re known for. We found out more about Nothing’s first phone, were introduced to Solana’s crypto phone, and Dan is starting to enjoy using the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 six months after its launch.

There’s a whole lot more in between all of that, so listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full show.

The Vergecast

Subscribe to get the best Verge-approved tech deals of the week.

Please confirm your subscription to Verge Deals via the verification email we just sent you.

source