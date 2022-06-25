Best Microsoft Surface deals for June 2022 – Tech Advisor

Ads

From humble beginnings with the original Surface in 2012, Microsoft’s own range of computers has rapidly expanded into one of the most versatile product ranges around.

Whether you’re looking for the flexibility of a 2-in-1, reliability of a regular clamshell laptop or even a folding phone, there’s a Surface device that will suit your needs. They’re also frequently discounted, especially if you’re happy with slightly older hardware.

Surface products are included in our laptop deals and tablet deals articles, but if you’re set on Microsoft devices, you’ve come to the right place.

From: Currys

Was: £1,429

Now: £929 ($500 off)

The Surface Duo 2 is heavily discounted at many different retailers, but Currys is the pick of the bunch. However, it’s out of stock of the 128GB model, so head to the Microsoft Store for a £489 saving.

From: Amazon

Was: £999

Now: £849 (£150 off)

The Surface Pro 8 has been frequently discounted since launching, but this excellent deal might not be around for long. Just be aware, you’ll still need to buy the keyboard cover separately.

From: John Lewis

Was: £899

Now: £699 (£200 off)

The Surface Laptop Go’s successor has just been announced, but it remains a capable device that will serve you well for many years. This top-spec model is currently available with a useful discount.

From: Amazon

Was: £1,299

Now: £1,149 (£150 off)

This i5 mode of the Surface Pro 8 has 8GB of RAM and a bumper 512GB SSD, and it’s available with a useful 12% discount right now.

From: Microsoft

Was: £1,449

Now: £729 (£720 off)

The original Surface Duo doesn’t get everything right, but it’s still an exciting device. This £720 discount on the 256GB model is closely followed by a £670 saving on the 128GB variant. We’d still recommend the former, given how little extra you’re paying for double the storage.

From: Microsoft

Was: £719

Now: £575 (£144 off)

If you don’t mind slightly older hardware, the Surface Go 2 remains a great portable PC. The top-spec model with 4G connectivity is currently available with a useful £144 discount, but you can also save £120 on the WiFi-only version. Keyboard covers are still sold separately, though.

From: Amazon

Was: £2,049

Now: £1,649.99 (£399.01 off)

The Surface Laptop 3 might have been released in 2019, but it remains a great option in 2022. That’s especially true if you’re looking for a powerful 15in laptop – this one has 19% off at Amazon.

In 2021, Microsoft released the Surface Pro 7+, Laptop 4, Pro 8, Duo 2, Go 3, Pro X (2021) and Laptop Studio. In June 2022, the company then revealed the Surface Laptop Go 2, but don’t expect deals on it for at least a few months.

These are all technically updates to existing products, with the Laptop Studio succeeding the Surface Book line despite its very different form factor. This is the current range of portable PCs:

Several of these are included in our dedicated guide to the best Surface devices.

Microsoft doesn’t appear to have plans to bring the Surface Neo to market anytime soon, so the Surface Laptop Go is the only device which hasn’t been updated recently. However, it looks like the Laptop Go 2 isn’t far away.

Your first port of call should be the Surface deals page on the Microsoft website, where you can save up to £720 at the time of writing. When the company offers deals on its products, other retailers often follow suit – knowing Microsoft’s discount is a useful indicator of how much you’re saving in reality. Remember to compare the specs of the model you’re buying against the price set by Microsoft for the same configuration.

Retailers sometimes unfairly use images of the Surface tablets with the Type Cover as well, even though it’s not included. Ensure you double-check the details before going ahead with your purchase, although most retailers offer at least a 14-day window for returns.

Aside from going direct to the Microsoft Store, comparing prices against different retailers and e-retailers is always a good idea. In the UK, it’s worth checking the following:

In the US, these are your best bet:

If you shop on Amazon, signing up for a Prime membership can also get you free next day delivery and access to limited-time Lightning Deals 30 minutes before non-members. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which can be cancelled anytime before your next payment is due.

The Surface Pro 8 was released in October 2021, delivering big upgrades to Microsoft’s flagship 2-in-1. Here’s how much it costs today from all of the major retailers, although be aware that variation in price may be due to the different configurations:

Surface 2-in-1s (such as the Pro 8 and Go 3) don’t come with the Type Cover or other accessories in the box, so you’ll have to buy them separately. This can add significantly to the overall price, so we recommend looking for bundle deals wherever possible. If that’s not possible, it’s worth checking if any discount offered is significant enough to offset the price of buying accessories separately.

Type Covers, the detachable keyboards for Surface tablets, are an accessory most people won’t be able to do without. Just make sure the one you opt is compatible with your Surface device – older Surface Pro Type Covers won’t work with the Pro 8.

For the new model, you’ll need to pay £159.99/ US$159.99 for a Signature keyboard. This comes with a slot for the Surface Slim Pen 2 – adding this to the bundle takes you up to £259.99/ US$279.99.

The Surface Go Type Cover ditches this dedicated stylus, but it’s slightly more affordable. You can expect to pay around £124.99/ US$129.99, and they’re compatible with all three generations of the Surface Go so far.

Bluetooth mice, external keyboards, a docking station and lots of wireless audio options are also available. See the full range on the Microsoft website.

However, like the Surface devices themselves, plenty of accessories are regularly discounted. Look out for deals both direct from Microsoft and via third-party retailers.

It’s not always easy to know just how good a Surface deal really is. If you’re unsure, check the original RRP or sites such as PriceSpy or Google Shopping to see how other retailers are pricing it.

For products on Amazon, CamelCamelCamel is a great way to see how the price has changed over time. Deals aren’t always as great as the retailers claim they are.

If those methods aren’t working for you, it’s worth heading direct to the manufacturers website to see how much it is there. Third-party retailers sometimes market a new price as a deal, when in reality the product is now widely available at that price.

Another option is to check trustworthy review sites, such as Tech Advisor. Not only will this give you a good indication of how good the Surface device really is, reviews are usually published shortly after the product is released. That means the prices quoted usually reflect how much it cost at launch.

Microsoft also includes a range of devices in its education pricing, which means students and teachers can save 10% on the usual RRP. See the full range of student deals on the Microsoft website.

That same 10% offer is also available via UNiDAYS if you prefer, but you’ll need to validate your status in full-time education wherever you buy from. This is usually done by checking your email address against official records.

There’s no need. The vast majority of Windows 10 hardware is eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11, including all the devices mentioned above (except the Android-based Surface Duo).

You’ll have to go back as far as 2018’s Surface Go to find a Microsoft PC that doesn’t support the new OS – anything newer will be just fine.

Officially, Windows 11 has almost completed its gradual rollout, which has taken several months. But even if your device can’t download it yet, there’s an easy way to get the final version right now. This is an official method, with all your files and settings remaining intact.

Provided it meets Windows 11’s hardware requirements, there’s no real downside to buying a Windows 10 device over a Windows 11 one.

Learn more in our separate guide: Should I still buy a Windows 10 laptop or PC?

While deals come and go, one place you’ll consistently find low prices is on refurbished tech. This typically means it’s either been used as a demonstration model or returned by a customer, meaning it can no longer be sold as new. In all situations, the companies selling them will fix any faults and give the device a full refresh before it’s marked as refurbished. That means it’ll be in excellent condition by the time it reaches the customer, perhaps even as good as new.

That’s the big difference when compared to used tech, which may be damaged in some way or have reduced battery life. See more in our guide to refurbished tech.

If you’re happy with an older model of a Surface device that’s been pre-owned, you could save a lot of money shopping refurbished. We would recommend that the model you buy is certified refurbished, as these are rigorously tested and backed by Microsoft to work like new. You also get a one-year hardware warranty.

Microsoft’s site should be your first port of call, but there are several third-party retailers worth checking. These include Laptops Direct and musicMagpie, both of which clearly describe the condition of the device you’re buying. There’s also Amazon’s Renewed program, where all devices are tested to work and look as new,.

As the resident expert on Windows, Senior Staff Writer Anyron’s main focus is PCs and laptops. Much of the rest of his time is split between smartphones, tablets and audio, with a particular focus on Android devices.

