Galaxy S22 US Update Fixes Its Throttling Problem – Droid Life

Typically when Samsung releases a new phone, there is a day 1 or close-to-day-1 update available that takes care of a bunch of early bugs and often enhances the camera. That didn’t happen in the US, for some reason. We’re now closing in on a month from launch and that first update is just hitting Verizon units.

A reader of ours pinged us after checking for an update and finding build S908USQU1AVC8 on his Galaxy S22 Ultra. If his Ultra is getting it, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ should be getting a similar build, only with S901 (S22) and S906 (S22+) at the front.

We don’t have a changelog yet from Verizon, but again, this should be similar to a day 1 update and it introduces the March 2022 security patch. I don’t believe this takes care of the throttling that Samsung thought you’d appreciate on your $1,300 phone.

Once we get more details, we’ll be sure to update this post. For now, if you own a Galaxy S22 on Verizon, head into Settings>Software update, and then tap “Download and install.”

UPDATE 3/20: Alright, Verizon has posted details and this is indeed the Game Booster anti-throttling update that Samsung was supposedly pushing out.

Verizon says the following about Game Booster Labs and settings, so you can disable or enable for better performance:

A new option, “Game Booster Labs”, has been added under Game Booster settings. You can turn “Alternate game performance management” on for better gaming performance. When you enable “Alternate game performance management”, “Game optimization” will be disabled.

Alternate game performance management can be found under the Game Booster settings > Labs > Game Booster Labs > Alternate game performance management

For builds on each Galaxy S22 device, we have the following:

Cheers J!

