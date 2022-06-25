iPhone 14 Max Full Specifications Leaked: Complete Design, Pricing, Variants – Trak.in

Ads

Trak.in – Trak.in is a popular Indian Business, Technology, Mobile & Startup blog featuring trending News, views and analytical take on Technology, Business, Finance, Telecom, Mobile, startups & Social Media Space

iPhone 14 Max has been leaked in full glory. The new addition in the series, Apple will drop the mini models from iPhone 14 series to introduce the new Max models starting this year. iPhone 13 mini was the last mini model from Apple, and iPhone 14 Max will be an introduction to the iPhone Max models. The company could experiment with the same for atleast two years like Apple did with the iPhone mini series.

The latest leak revealed the key specs of iPhone 14 along with the expected pricing.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming iPhone 14 Max, the latest addition to this year’s iPhone 14 series.

Ads

As leaked, iPhone 14 Max will come with a 6.68-inch flexible OLED panel offering 2,248 x 1,284 pixel resolution with 458ppi pixel density. It will be a 90Hz refresh rate display, an upgrade over refresh rate of 60Hz on iPhone 13. iPhone 14 Max will be powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic processor paired with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and upto 256GB onboard storage.

Interestingly both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be powered by last year’s Bionic A15 chips, and only the Pro models, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature Apple’s upcoming A16 Bionic chip.

iPhone 14 Max will feature a dual rear camera setup at the back featuring a pair of 12MP sensors. The upcoming Apple device will retain the Face ID and wide notch. iPhone 14 Max will support upto 25W fast charging. iPhone 14 series and will have an upgraded front camera as earlier leaked along with satellite connectivity, a first time for any iPhone.

iPhone 14 Max price has been tipped as well. The 128GB iPhone 14 Max model is said to be priced at $899 (around Rs 69,200). The iPhone 14 Max 256GB model is said to be priced over $1,200. While nothing is official yet, iPhone 14 Max price in India will remain competitive given how Apple’s sales in India for iPhones have grown exponentially in the last one year.

The complete iPhone 14 lineup will launch in the usual September timeline.

Six years into writing with primary focus in smartphones, tech trends, e-commerce, telecom, consumer tech, internet, social media, gaming and more. A digital marketer, avid traveler, coffee enthusiast and a part-time educator.

Prev Post

Google Pixel 6a Launch Update For India: Release Date, Availability, Pricing

Next Post

OnePlus Pad Key Specs Tipped, Expected To Launch By July: India Release When?

Upgraded Selfie Cameras For iPhone 14 Models, Specs Out With i-Shaped Notch

iPhone 14 Max Price Leaked Along With Design, Full Specs

iPhone 14 Series Prices Leaked Again, Cost Expected To Shoot Up

iPhone 14 Series Chip Details Out, A16 Bionic, 6GB RAM Leaked

New iPhone 14 Series Leaks Confirm Processor Details: A16 Bionic, 6GB RAM

iPhone 14 Series Chip Details Out: iPhone 14 Pro With A16 Bionic, iPhone 14 To Get…

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

Trakin Tech Network

6, Vivek Building, Sadashiv Peth,

Pune, Maharashtra 411030

Subscribe our newsletter to stay updated.

Welcome, Login to your account.

Recover your password.

A password will be e-mailed to you.

source