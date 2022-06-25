How Elon Musk Dominates Cryptocurrency One Tweet at a Time – TheStreet

Ads

Social is spinning after Elon Musk challenged Vladimir Putin to one-on-one combat on Twitter. However, it wasn’t the first (or likely the last) newsmaking tweet of the day.

Musk caught the attention of cryptocurrency enthusiasts Monday after tweeting that while he views physical property or stocks as better hedges to inflation, he would hold onto his bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin.

This prompted MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor to pitch the value of Bitcoin as an inflationary hedge. Elon made a joke saying that obviously Saylor would say this but went on to add that he actually prefers physical property and stocks when inflation runs high.

However, he did say that he won’t be selling his Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin, giving bulls something to celebrate to start the week….Bitcoin and Ethereum are both down about 15% and 30%, respectively Year to date. Do you think we see a rebound coming?

