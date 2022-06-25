Disney's Dana Walden Takes the Reins of Entertainment Unit, Looks to Push Past Corporate Chaos – The Wall Street Journal

Ads

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/disneys-dana-walden-takes-the-reins-of-entertainment-unit-looks-to-push-past-corporate-chaos-11655647381

Listen to article

(1 minute)

Writer and producer Danny Strong was unaccustomed to high-ranking television executives calling him at odd hours for in-depth discussions about a project.

That changed when he began making shows for Dana Walden , who last week was thrust into the role of chairman of Walt Disney General Entertainment Content unit, a job that comes with oversight of more than 300 shows and an annual budget of around $10 billion.

Continue reading your article with

a WSJ membership

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Dow Jones Products

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Copyright © 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

source