Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 rumored price might surprise you – Tom's Guide

Ads

Tom’s Guide is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us

By Kate Kozuch published 23 June 22

Here’s how much the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 could cost

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 price might be higher than expected. According to a new rumor, the price of the upcoming Samsung smartwatch series would be an increase from the current Galaxy Watch models.

WinFuture’s Roland Quandt (opens in new tab) (via XDA Developers (opens in new tab)) shared alleged Galaxy Watch 5 prices on Twitter, claiming the wearable will start around €300 for the Bluetooth-only, 40mm model. That coverts to about $315 for U.S. customers, a step up from the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Watch 4‘s $249 starting price.

Though companies charge different prices in different regions, Quandt’s intel suggests increases spanning the entire Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 lineup. The 40mm LTE model may cost around €350 (~$367,) while the 44mm Bluetooth and 44mm LTE models may cost around €350 and €400 ( ~$420), respectively.

Rumored to replace the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may come in a single 45mm size, but with Bluetooth and LTE options. Quandt says the Bluetooth model prices will start at €490 (~$514) and the LTE model at €540 (~$567.)

One of the biggest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic differences is price, with the Classic model and its physical rotating bezel starting at $349. If you ask us which is the best Samsung watch, we better appreciate the regular Galaxy Watch 4’s lower cost.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 price going up from the Galaxy Watch 4 wouldn’t mark a major change in Samsung’s smartwatch pricing strategy. That’s because Samsung hasn’t employed consistent cost tiers year-to-year the same way the Apple has with the Apple Watch. A $50 price hike would be big news for the Apple Watch 8, but it’s not as unexpected for the Galaxy Watch 5.

I’ll remind you that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 started at $399, and even at that price it was one of the best smartwatches on the market. The upgrades of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 make the newer smartwatch a superior choice, but we didn’t hold the Galaxy Watch 3’s price against it.

What’s more surprising is perhaps the rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price. Believed to arrive in a premium titanium material, the higher-end Galaxy Watch 5 won’t come cheap. It could even be more expensive than the 45mm Apple Watch 7 with cellular support, if the conversions above prove accurate.

That said, I’m not convinced the prices in USD will line up perfectly with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 prices tipped in this latest rumor. Part of me hopes the upcoming smartwatches won’t end up being more expensive after all, making it possible for more people to own a Wear OS 3 smartwatch. It’ll also be important to weigh the Galaxy Watch 5’s value against the upcoming Google Pixel Watch, which hasn’t been the subject of any substantial price rumors yet.

Kate Kozuch is an editor at Tom’s Guide covering smartwatches, TVs and everything smart-home related. Kate also appears on Fox News to talk tech trends and runs the Tom’s Guide TikTok account (opens in new tab), which you should be following. When she’s not filming tech videos, you can find her on an exercise bike, mastering the NYT Crossword or channeling her inner celebrity chef.

Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.

Thank you for signing up to Tom’s Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.

There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.

Tom’s Guide is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source