Belkin Screenforce can protect your Apple Watch from an expensive repair – Tech Guide

We think about screen protectors for our iPhones but what about for Apple Watch? Did you now replacing an Apple Watch display is likely to cost more than replacing an iPhone screen? But Belkin has come to the rescue.
Belkin has just released its new Screenforce Tempered Glass 2-in-1 Treated Screen Protect and Bumper for Apple Watch.
A screen repair for an Apple Watch Series 7 is around $400 – a huge price when you consider you can buy a new one for $599.
Priced at $39.95, the Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass protects the Apple Watch edge to edge and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 all the way up to Series 7.
The protector is engineered from high-quality Japanese glass which can absorb and prevent screen scratches and protect from breakage.
It also has the same glass composition of the Apple Watch’s screen, so it retains the touch sensitivity and maintains the same feel.
And there’s also an antimicrobial coating to prevent the Belkin Screenforce from discolouration.
“We are so excited about the launch of this new product to add to our extensive device protection portfolio,” says Jamie Laing Reece, Head of Product Management, Belkin ANZ.
“We know that Apple Watches are an intrinsic part of our consumers’ lives and we are thrilled to deliver a product that protects their investment without interrupting the response or clarity of the screen.
“This new innovation continues to align with our conscious movements towards our sustainability goals, with 100 per cent recycled packaging.”
PRODUCT FEATURES
– Curved edges preserve your look, feel and tactile screen experience
– Polycarbonate bumper keeps edges of watch free from scratches and scuffs
– Engineered from high-quality Japanese glass to absorb impact and prevent scratches
– Antimicrobial coating protects the product from discoloration and degradation
– 9H scratch resistance prevents scuffs and damage from daily wear
– Crystal-clear to view photos and videos
– Precision touch sensitivity through intelligent glass composition reacts like the original screen
– Snaps on for easy application
The Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass 2-in-1 Treated Screen Protect and Bumper for Apple Watch is priced at $39.95 and is available now from Belkin.com/au, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, David Jones and Amazon.
