How to Set Out Of Office Status On Microsoft Teams: A Brief Guide – Digit

Are you planning on taking a break from work load, and worry that you might leave your colleagues or clients hanging?If you are a Microsoft user then you need not worry about this happening. With Microsoft Office you can set your profile to “out of office”. With this feature you can tell others that you are currently unavailable for work and will also inform others about your absence.

If you are taking a day off, or going on a vacation, you can set your status as out of office on your Microsoft Teams Profile. So when any of your colleagues or clients send you a message they will receive an automated message informing them about your unavailability.

There are 2 ways in which you can do this status on your Microsoft Teams-through your profile photo and settings. Here’s how you can make the changes.

Note: this works on both Windows and on Mac as well since the Microsoft Teams app has the same interface.

1. On your computer, open Microsoft Teams app.

2. If you are a member of various organizations or teams, then choose the organization or team whose status you want to edit. If not then you can skip this step.

3. On the top right corner of your screen, you will find your profile picture, click on that.

4. Click Status



5. A pop up window will open, on the bottom of the window click the Schedule Out of Office button. A new window will open.



6. On the Out of the Office window, enable the Turn on automatic replies option.



7. Here you can type your reply in the space provided. Whatever message you put here will be sent to the person who is trying to contact you on teams. This will also be sent as an automatic reply in your Outlook, so be specific until when you’ll be out of the office. You could also type here when you are back at work.

8. After you are done adding the message you will also have an option of enabling sending automatic reply to those outside your organization.if you deal with clients who are outside your organization, you should enable this option.

9. Click the box beside Send replies outside my organization. If you only want to send your out-of-office notice to people on your contact, check the box for Only to your contacts. If you prefer to send it to everyone, choose All external senders.



10. Now set the message you want to send to the people outside your organization. You can type the message in the space provided.

11. You can also schedule when you want the automatic message to be sent Click the box beside Send replies only during a time period option to enable it.

12. Lastly, click Save.

1. Open the Microsoft Teams app on your computer.

2. Click the three-dot menu beside your profile photo.

3. From the options, select



4. On the right side click General. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click Schedule. Now the Out Of Office window will open.

5.Follow steps 6 to 12 of the previous instruction to set your Out of Office status.

Unfortunately there isn’t any way you can set out of office automatic reply on the Microsoft Teams app. But you can still change your status and change it after a period of time. This is perfect if you want to stay away from your account for a few hours.

1. Open the Microsoft Teams app on your Android or iOS phone.

2. On the top left corner of the screen, click on your profile picture. Now press Set status.

3. Add your status message on the text box. If you want to show your status message when people message or mention you, turn on the Show when people message me option. Then, set a timer on how long you’ll have this status message. After the chosen period, your status message will be cleared automatically.

4. Finally, press Done. Now, your contacts will see your status message whenever they message you on Teams.

1. Go to your Out of Office settings by pressing your profile photo, then Set status message > Schedule out of office or through the Settings by clicking Settings > General > Out of Office.

2. Then, turn off the Turn on automatic replies option and press Save.

With the Microsoft Teams Out of Office setting, you can have a peaceful vacation from work. Thanks to the automatic reply option,giving you a peaceful time at your vacation.

