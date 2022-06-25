Is Earth an Oddball? One of the Strangest Things in the Cosmos Might Be – Us – SciTechDaily

Ads

The "wobble" method, or radial velocity, traces the subtle back-and-forth motion as orbiting planets tug their star this way, then that, because of gravity. The larger the tug, the "heavier" the planet — that is, the greater its mass. And in the case of transits, small, rocky planets about the size of Earth show up much better against very small stars known as red dwarfs. In a sense, they cast a bigger shadow that blots out proportionally more of a small star's light, so instruments like NASA's TESS space telescope can more readily find them. A Sun-sized star won't dim as much when an Earth-size planet passes by, making their transits harder to detect. And there's another troubling issue: time. A planet orbiting a star at Earth's distance from the Sun would take about 365 days to make one revolution – just like our planet's "year." But to confirm such an orbit, your telescope would have to stare at that star for, say, 365 days to catch even one transit — and to be sure it's truly a planet, you'll want to see at least two or three of these transit signals. All of these difficulties have placed such planets largely out of reach for today's instruments. Whether this is because they are truly scarce or because they are hard to detect is unclear. Jupiter takes one trip around the Sun every 12 years. But Jupiter-type planets in long orbits are comparatively rare around other stars, and that could be important. Theorists say Jupiter might well have cleared the way for Earth to become a habitable world, quite literally. How rare in the galaxy are rocky planets like Earth in similar orbits around Sun-like stars? The question turns out to be surprisingly difficult to answer.

One of the strangest things in the cosmos might be – us.

Among the thousands of planets confirmed to be in orbit around other stars, we’ve found nothing quite like our home planet. Other planets in Earth’s size range? Sure, by the bushel. But also orbiting a star like our Sun, at a comparable distance? So far it’s just one, lonely example. The one beneath our feet.

A big part of this is likely to be the technical difficulty of finding a sister planet. Our telescopes, in space and on the ground, find planets around other stars by two main methods: wobbles and shadows.

The “wobble” method, or radial velocity, traces the subtle back-and-forth motion as orbiting planets tug their star this way, then that, because of gravity. The larger the tug, the “heavier” the planet — that is, the greater its mass.

In the search for shadows, planet-hunting telescopes wait for a tiny dip in starlight as a planet crosses the face of its star — a crossing known as a “transit.” The bigger the dip, the wider the planet.

In both cases, large planets are much easier to detect than small ones. And in the case of transits, small, rocky planets about the size of Earth show up much better against very small stars known as red dwarfs. In a sense, they cast a bigger shadow that blots out proportionally more of a small star’s light, so instruments like <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

NASA

Established in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion."

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>NASA’s TESS space telescope can more readily find them. A Sun-sized star won’t dim as much when an Earth-size planet passes by, making their transits harder to detect.

Apollo 11 Earth image. Credit: NASA Johnson Space Center

And there’s another troubling issue: time. A planet orbiting a star at Earth’s distance from the Sun would take about 365 days to make one revolution – just like our planet’s “year.” But to confirm such an orbit, your telescope would have to stare at that star for, say, 365 days to catch even one transit — and to be sure it’s truly a planet, you’ll want to see at least two or three of these transit signals.

All of these difficulties have placed such planets largely out of reach for today’s instruments. We’ve found plenty of small, rocky planets, but they’re nearly all orbiting red dwarf stars.

In our galaxy, red dwarfs are far more common than larger yellow stars like our Sun. That still leaves room for billions of Sun-like stars and, maybe, a significant number of habitable, Earth-sized worlds circling them.

Or maybe not.

Rare or just difficult?

The apparent oddness of our home system doesn’t end with Earth. Our particular arrangement – small, rocky worlds in the nearest orbits, big gas giants farther out – also is something we haven’t yet detected in close parallel anywhere else. Whether this is because they are truly scarce or because they are hard to detect is unclear.

<span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

Jupiter

Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system and the fifth planet from the sun. It is a gas giant with a mass greater then all of the other planets combined. Its name comes from the Roman god Jupiter.

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Jupiter takes one trip around the Sun every 12 years. But Jupiter-type planets in long orbits are comparatively rare around other stars, and that could be important. Theorists say Jupiter might well have cleared the way for Earth to become a habitable world, quite literally. The giant planet’s intense gravity could have hoovered up small rocky bits that might otherwise have smashed into Earth, sterilizing it just as life was getting its start.

“The planetary systems we are finding do not look like our solar system,” said Jessie Christiansen, a research scientist at NASA’s Exoplanet Science Institute. “Is it important that our solar system is different? We don’t know yet.”

Christiansen, who studies <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

exoplanet

An exoplanet (or extrasolar planet) is a planet that is outside the Solar System, orbiting around a star other than the Sun. The first suspected scientific detection of an exoplanet occurred in 1988, with the first confirmation of detection coming in 1992.

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>exoplanet demographics, does not think “Earths” will turn out to be rare, but says scientific literature on the question “is all over the place.”

Far more data are needed, scientists tell us, to determine the frequency of planets similar to Earth in both size and circumstance.

Future space telescopes could examine the atmospheres of distant, rocky worlds for signs of oxygen, methane, or carbon dioxide – in other words, an atmosphere that reminds us of home.

For now, we remain in the dark. Earth-like planets around Sun-like stars might be plentiful. Or, they could be the true oddballs of the galaxy.

There is no conflict between the two statements about Jupiter-like planets. The vast majority of large planets have been found much closer to their stars than Jupiter. It’s likely that Saturn and maybe Neptune are responsible for reversing Jupiter’s inward migration, thereby preserving the terrestrial planets.

I think one issue is observation bias. The technologies that we have are optimal for detecting massive planets around low mass stars, at very short orbital periods. So our catalog of discoveries is heavily skewed.

If aliens were looking at the Sun from the distance of Alpha Centauri using the same methods we use, they wouldn’t detect Jupiter (too small to tug on the Sun, too slow to make multiple transitions around the Sun during a short observation window).

Earth is very common in the big skeme of things. When they say,”The strangest thing in the cosmos could be our planet.” ..it makes me sad that people could be so ignorant! Yes, of course when we are only really looking at our solar system and some planets we have discovered that could be earth like at the next star system….that is nothing ! of course earth looks special and rare. In space terms we have seen nothing yet,barley gone out of our own backyard.Believe me if we could somehow see all of the stars in this galaxy alone that were supporting planets with fresh water like earth and possibly life there would be so many planets just like ours that earth would seem more than common or average .how are we going to determine weather we are alone in the universe by just getting to the next dull star system? It is more than likely that intelligent life will be at the stars like 20 star systems from us. You can’t expect to find life because you sent a probe to the very next star system after the sun , the next closest star to us after the sun which is PROXIMA CENTURA. Why is it so hard to believe that there is intelligent life besides ours in the universe. If we are here ,than of course there is another star supporting life on another planet, and another and another..The dreamers are not the people who believe in alien life out there and other worlds out there like ours with life on them, no the fantasy, the dreamers are the people who believe we are the only life in the universe!, now that would be something else , that would be historical and mind blowing being the only planet in the universe with all those stars and galaxies out there, the only planet in the whole universe with intelligent life on it. Us being alone in the universe would be the dream. saying that there is other life in the universe, saying we are not alone, well that is just mathematically common sense!

The question we should be asking is – do we have the right technology to detect earth-like planets at earth-like orbits around sun-like stars? The answer is – no.

The wobble method detects very massive planets in close orbit around low-mass stars. Aliens at the distance of Alpha Centauri would not be able to detect neither Earth nor Jupiter with wobble method using the technology we have today.

The transit method is biased towards planets orbiting a star very rapidly (therefore, very close to the star). Those Alpha Centaurians with our tech very likely won’t detect Earth nor Jupiter unless they were very patient – Earth would take about 5 years of observation to detect, and Jupiter would take 60 years… assuming during that time period there is practically no sunspot activity that might create a lot of “background noise” in the observations.

While I agree with the atheists here, when it comes to someone stepping in, and asserting their religious beliefs onto others as wrong, don’t put us all in that category. I’m Catholic, and I still look to the heavens in a more scientific aspect. One can have one’s beliefs, and still acknowledge all we have found as factual. Both can exist at the same time. You may not have your proof that a God exists, but others do.

In other words, you could do with debating the subject matter in the article. Instead of letting loose your anti-religion hate. You most likely consider yourselves rational and fair and Impartial, until it comes to this.

You don’t have to believe. Personally, I don’t give a f*ck whether you do or don’t. But don’t shit on those of us who do with your hateful speech.

Agreed. As long as religious people won’t come to science discussions forums to disparage science, spew hate against those who don’t need a sky fairy to get through life, or to preach (bible verses and all), I as an atheist will stop making fun of you.

Let’s discuss science.

Fail to mention that the most common method used, the transit method requires that planetary plane orbit exactly line up with a ray from its star and us (highly unlikely). Thus, planetary systems must be the norm! Second, discovery of hundreds of nearby large gas planets thrown out from star systems indicates similar solar system development forces to ours are also the norm (perhaps like our Planet 9). Magnetic field requirement for radiation protection also being confirmed. Atmosphere spectrums indicate commonality of elements. Still need to nail down likeliness of a major satellite like our moon, though prevalence or rings is a positive indication. Also unknown is how often are 2nd or 3rd generation solar system following major planet collisions.

Shout out to “thetentman”….cool Avatar. I had a dashboard Jesus bobblehead the same. I think that the argument “God vs The Natural Universe” is a waste of time. I think the argument for life in our galaxy( or universe for that matter) is more a battle between Drake and Fermi. I was a big fan of Drake Theory 30 years ago. However, as time and SETI have marched on, I find myself falling on the Fermi Paradox side. The universe is probably teeming with microbial life but intelligent life is another story. I think that some type of “Great Filter ” may come into play thus making intelligent life rare. But what would I know….I’m not God.

I am onboard with the “Great Filter” hypothesis, and my take on that is the filter is anthropocentric. We expect “intelligence” to conform to our definition of it – tool use, the ability to bend the environment to suit the needs of a species, distribute knowledge via verbal or visual communication, and curiosity. So in effect, we are looking for the twins of mankind – ie. the Star Trek aliens, vs Ted Chiang’s aliens.

We have seen traits that we consider as intelligence in many species on Earth itself, where the species are better adapted to their environment than us. Dolphins don’t need tools because they have everything they need built-in. Termites build their own bio-domes with climate control and ants build mushroom farms, but they don’t use tools.

Maybe we might never find our kind of intelligence, but if we are willing to broaden our horizons beyond Star Trek definitions, we might find the universe teeming with “intelligent” life.

Thx for the reply. No one knows. The Avatar was a choice. Either that or a Dancing Bear. cheers.

This was a thought provoking article for me on several levels. Two realizations for me are:

1) The advancements we have made in understanding how to detect planets and solar systems similar to earth demonstrate great progress in human understanding of physics, and it will be interesting to see where we are in this effort 100 years from now.

2) When we gaze on the cosmos and see billions upon billions of galaxies, solar systems, and stars, it is difficult to not imagine another planet out there with conditions similar to Earth’s that would sustain life. But at the same time, when we look at the components of our own planet, we see amazing evidence of uniqueness in everything. There are no two grains of sand, two snowflakes, two leaves, etc. that are identical. Is it possible that, in this vast Universe, Earth is unique in its ability to bring forth and sustain life?

