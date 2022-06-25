New on Netflix in July: Movies, TV shows coming next month – Insider

Ads

Netflix just revealed the movies and TV shows that are coming to the streamer in July.

Volume two of the fourth season of “Stranger Things” will hit the site on the first of the month, and new seasons of “Virgin River” and glass-blowing competition series “Blown Away” will also be added in July.

Keep reading for everything coming to Netflix in the coming weeks.

“A Call to Spy”

“Big Daddy”

“Blue Jasmine”

“Boogie Nights”

“Catch Me If You Can”

“Deliverance”

“Falls Around Her”

“Final Score”

“GoodFellas”

“I Am Legend”

“Insidious”

“LOL”

“Mean Girls”

“Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous”

“Natural Born Killers”

“Old School”

“Police Academy”

“Semi-Pro”

“Seven”

“Snatch”

“Stranger Things 4: Volume 2”

“The Dark Knight Rises”

“The Dirty Dozen”

“The Pursuit of Happyness”

“The Talented Mr. Ripley”

“The Terminal”

“Vampires”

“Wyatt Earp”

“Zero Dark Thirty”

“Blair Witch (2016)”

“Leave No Trace”

“Control Z: Season 3” — Netflix Series

“Girl in the Picture” — Netflix Documentary

“Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between” — Netflix Film

“King of Stonks” — Netflix Series

“Uncle from Another World” — Netflix Anime

“The Flash: Season 8”

“Karma’s World: Season 3” — Netflix Family

“VINLAND SAGA: Season 1”

“Boo, Bitch” — Netflix Series

“Capitani: Season 2” — Netflix Series

“Dangerous Liaisons” — Netflix Film

“How To Build a Sex Room” — Netflix Series

“Incantation” — Netflix Film

“Jewel” — Netflix Film

“The Longest Night” — Netflix Series

“Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls” — Netflix Film

“The Sea Beast” — Netflix Film

“12 Strong”

“For Jojo” — Netflix Film

“Valley of the Dead” — Netflix Film

“Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks” — Netflix Comedy

“How to Change Your Mind” — Netflix Documentary

“My Daughter’s Killer” — Netflix Documentary

“Big Timber: Season 2” — Netflix Series

“D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!” — Netflix Documentary

“Hurts Like Hell” — Netflix Series

“Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres” — Netflix Documentary

“Sintonia: Season 3” — Netflix Series

“Under the Amalfi Sun” — Netflix Film

“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” — Netflix Family

“Resident Evil” — Netflix Series

“Alba” — Netflix Series

“Country Queen” — Netflix Series

“Farzar” — Netflix Series

“Love Goals (Jaadugar)” — Netflix Film

“Mom, Don’t Do That!” — Netflix Series

“Persuasion” — Netflix Film

“Remarriage & Desires” — Netflix Series

“Uncharted”

“Umma”

“Live is Life” — Netflix Film

“My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along” — Netflix Family

“StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read” — Netflix Family

“Too Old for Fairy Tales” — Netflix Film

“David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak” — Netflix Comedy

“Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2” — Netflix Series

“Virgin River: Season 4” — Netflix Series

“Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5” — Netflix Family

“Blown Away: Season 3” — Netflix Series

“The Gray Man” — Netflix Film

“ONE PIECE”: New Episodes

“Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5” — Netflix Family

“August: Osage County”

“DI4RIES” — Netflix Series

“Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl”

“Street Food: USA” — Netflix Documentary

“Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4” — Netflix Series

“Dream Home Makeover: Season 3” — Netflix Series

“The Most Hated Man on the Internet” — Netflix Documentary

“Pipa” — Netflix Film

“Rebelde: Season 2” — Netflix Series

“A Cut Above” — Netflix Film

“Another Self” — Netflix Series

“Keep Breathing” — Netflix Series

“Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation” — Netflix Family

“The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2” — Netflix Series

“Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time” — Netflix Anime

“The Entitled” — Netflix Film

“Fanático” — Netflix Series

“Purple Hearts” — Netflix Film

“Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series” — Netflix Family

“Uncoupled” — Netflix Series

“The Wretched”

Disclosure: Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Business Insider’s parent company, Axel Springer, is a Netflix board member.

Keep reading

source