Woman trapped while swimming in river saved using smart watch – Independent.ie

Ads

Independentie

Search Search

Saturday, 25 June 2022 | 17.5°C Dublin

Search Search

Menu Sections

Search Search

Menu Sections

Close

A customer displays his newly purchased Apple Inc. Apple Watch Series 6 Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

/

Anthony Cuthbertson

June 24 2022 08:51 AM

A woman who became trapped while swimming in a river has been rescued after alerting emergency services using her smartwatch.

Police in The Dalles, Oregon, reported that a woman swimming in the Columbia River called 911 from her Apple Watch after her foot became caught in rocks.

“The swimmer advised that she had been caught in the river for over 30 minutes, and that she had made the emergency call from her Apple Watch,” a police report stated.

“The swimmer was showing signs of hypothermia and she was in obvious distress… The Columbia River was extremely high due to continual rains, and there are areas of flooding in the city. The water temperature of the river was 56 degrees (13C).”

Apple first introduced water resistance to its smartwatch series in 2016 to provide wearers with health and exercise data during swimming workouts and other water-based activites.

A feature called SOS also allows users to hold down a button to initiate a call to the local emergency line and pull up the user’s medical details.

The full police report described the rescue, involving Officer Kanyon Reams entering the river to save the unnamed swimmer.

It stated: “Officer Reams assessed the scene and determined that the rescue of the swimmer needed to be immediate, and that he would be able to aid in the rescue only by entering the water to feel how the entrapment was occurring, since the water was too murky and fast to allow any visible inspection from above.

“Officer Reams left his ballistic vest and duty belt on the shore and cautiously entered the water downstream of the swimmer. Officer Reams reached under the water and was just able to reach the swimmer’s foot. Only Officer Reams’ head was not submerged. Officer Reams was able to free the swimmer’s stuck foot and bring her to shore and the care of the fire fighters. “

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

Enter email address This field is required Sign Up

Independentie

Search Search

A Mediahuis Website © Independent.ie

source