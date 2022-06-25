Crypto Crash Update (6/14): Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, DOT, DOGE, XRP, BNB fall upto 15% – The Financial Express

Ads

Crypto Crash Latest News (14th June): Top cryptocurrencies have suffered worst price drop of 2022 as the global crypto market cap fell below the $1 trillion mark. This is the first time since January 2021 when the global crypto market cap is below $1 trillion. In fact, around $100 billion has been wiped out from the crypto markets in a day. The global crypto market cap has fallen to $912 billion, down from the $1.04 billion recorded yesterday morning.

At the time of writing, almost every top crypto was in the red with prices of many touching new lows in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data (9.10 am, India time).

Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped by 14 percent percent in the last 24 hours to $21,966. The top crypto’s dominance has decreased nearly 2 percent to 45 percent of the total crypto market. In the last 7 days, Bitcoin price has decreased by massive 26 percent.

Meanwhile, the total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 62 percent to $153 billion, indicating massive sell-off of crypto holdings by investors. The total volume in DeFi was $10.55 billion, which is 7 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Stable coins volume was $136 billion, which is 89 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The massive sell-off in crypto markets was triggered due to fears of another systemic threat after crypto lending service Celsius announce pausing withdrawals due to “extreme” market conditions.

“Bitcoin and the overall Crypto markets bled heavily with BTC falling by over 10% in a single day and dropping below the $21K level as the Dollar Index(DXY) continues to strengthen. The weekly trend for the BTC has broken below the triangle pattern and has fallen below its last support of $24,000,” analysts at WazirX Trade Desk shared in a note.

“The next immediate and key support is expected at $19,000. The market sentiment has dipped to a new fear level of 8, the lowest in almost 2 years. The crypto markets could lose more ground if the Dollar Index stays strong and the Stock market continues to correct,” they added.

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch fell 27 percent in the last one day to Rs 2245. CRE8 tracks crypto market performance in INR the time of writing, the index was down by Rs 829 in 24 hours. CRE8 is an Indian Rupee denominated crypto index reflecting Indian marketing conditions. Read more about CRE8 here)

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price has dropped 15 percent to $1159 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 34 percent. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price decreased by 10 percent to $217 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by 24 percent. It is currently ranked as fifth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 6 percent to $0.3134 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 20 percent. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price decreased by 4 percent to $28.14 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 29 percent. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price decreased by 2 percent to $0.4711 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 21 percent. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price decreased by 10 percent in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.05464.

Price of Polkadot (DOT) decreased to $7.16 while Avalanche (AVAX) price was down by 2 percent to $16.26 in the last 24 hours. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 16th respectively on CoinMarketCap. Polygon (Matic) price fell by 10 percent to $0.4258 in the last 24 hours. It is currently ranked 18th on CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Tron (TRX) price has also decreased by 18 percent in the last 24 hours to $0.06072. It is currently ranked 13th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)

