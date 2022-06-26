MacBook Air with M1 chip – Tech Specs – Apple

Gold
Silver
Space Gray
Gold, Silver, Space Gray
Retina display
13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2560-by-1600 native resolution at 227 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors
Supported scaled resolutions:
400 nits brightness
Wide color (P3)
True Tone technology
Apple M1 chip
Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports with support for:
8GB
Configurable to:
256GB
Configurable to:
Backlit Magic Keyboard with:
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
Simultaneously supports full native resolution on the built-in display at millions of colors and:
Thunderbolt 3 digital video output
Line voltage: 100V to 240V AC
Frequency: 50Hz to 60Hz
Operating temperature: 50° to 95° F (10° to 35° C)
Storage temperature: −13° to 113° F (−25° to 45° C)
Relative humidity: 0% to 90% noncondensing
Operating altitude: tested up to 10,000 feet
Maximum storage altitude: 15,000 feet
Maximum shipping altitude: 35,000 feet
Height: 0.16–0.63 inch (0.41–1.61 cm)
Width: 11.97 inches (30.41 cm)
Depth: 8.36 inches (21.24 cm)
Weight: 2.8 pounds (1.29 kg)3
macOS
macOS is the most advanced desktop operating system in the world. macOS Monterey introduces powerful new features to help you connect, share, and create like never before.
Learn moreabout macOS
Accessibility features help people with disabilities get the most out of their new MacBook Air. With built-in support for vision, hearing, mobility, and learning, you can create and do amazing things.
Learn moreabout accessibility
Features include:
MacBook Air
30W USB-C Power Adapter
USB-C Charge Cable (2 m)
Your MacBook Air comes with 90 days of complimentary technical support and a one-year limited warranty. Purchase AppleCare+ for Mac to extend your coverage from your AppleCare+ purchase date and add up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage every 12 months, each subject to a service fee of $99 for screen damage or external enclosure damage, or $299 for other repairable damage, plus applicable tax.
Learn moreabout limited warranty and service
See the MacBook Air Product Environmental Report
Trade in your eligible device for credit toward your next purchase, or get an Apple Gift Card you can use anytime.9 If your device isn’t eligible for credit, we’ll recycle it for free.
See how it works
We’re committed to making our products without taking from the earth, and to become carbon neutral across our entire business, including products, by 2030.
See Apple’s commitment
You can pay over time when you choose to check out with Apple Card Monthly Installments.†
Choose free delivery or pick up available items at an Apple Store.
Have a question? Call a Specialist or chat online.
Call 1-800-MY-APPLE.