Amazon deals: Save on smart tech, home goods and more – USA TODAY

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s something for your kitchen or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.
Make 2022 the year of good decisions. Start by signing up for our newsletter for twice-weekly tips, reviews and more from our experts.
Below, you’ll find our top 10 Amazon deals right now, including our favorite affordable bed pillows, a best-selling workout bench and a far-reaching snow brush, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they’re “best of web” prices.
►Healthy markdowns: Best Buy is having a massive sale on fitness equipment—save on Bowflex, Fitbit and more
►Home Chef is the best meal kit delivery service: Here’s how to save $90.
If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $12.99 a month ($6.49 for students and $5.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance).
1. Save $36: This all-in-one fitness bench
Reach your 2022 fitness goals with the Finer Form multifunctional weight bench, down from $179.99 to just $143—a savings of $36.99. This adjustable bench is designed for full body workouts and strength training. Made with sturdy scratch-resistant steel, the brand claims the easy-to-assemble bench won’t wobble or shake during activities, so you can complete your at-home workouts without faltering.
Get the Finer Form Multifunctional Weight Bench for $143 (Save $36.99)
2. Down 23%: This digital air fryer
Whip up healthier fried foods with the Dreo air fryer. This 4-quart kitchen appliance has nine cooking functions—including bake, air fry and dehydrate—and has both default and customizable heating options. According to the brand, the air fryer cooks food 30% faster and uses 95% less oil than traditional deep frying, so you can cut back on calories without sacrificing taste or time. Currently discounted by 23%, you can take home this compact countertop cooker for just $68.95 today.
Get the Dreo 4-Quart Air Fryer for $68.95 (Save $21.04)
3. 40% off: Our favorite affordable pillows
Sleep soundly with a new set of Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows, the best affordable pillows we’ve ever tested. Usually selling for $49.99, this set of two plush pillows can be yours for just $30 when you click the on-page coupon. In testing, we found these cushions felt similar to down and offered optimal support for side sleepers. We especially loved that they were washable and didn’t smell after opening (like other synthetic-fill pillows we tested).
Get the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of Two for $30 with on-page coupon (Save $19.99)
4. 12% off This extra-long snow brush
Clear up your field of vision ahead of your morning drives this winter with the Mallory 532 Cool-Force snow brush. Normally priced at $12.45, Amazon is offering the 26-inch accessory for $10.99. The two-foot-plus length of the brush offers a long reach while still being compact enough to store in your car. It also features a foam grip for comfort and a four-inch-wide scraper blade to chip away shards of ice.
Get the Mallory 26-Inch 532 Cool-Force Snowbrush with Ice Scraper for $10.99 (Save $1.46)
5. 25% off: Our favorite adjustable dumbbell
Power up this year with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell. Typically listed for $199, this 52.5-pound fitness tool can be yours for 25% off at $149. The SelectTech 552 can be set for weights from 5 to 52.5 pounds, with the ability to increase the load by 2.5-pound increments, and it’s the best adjustable dumbbell we’ve ever tried, mainly for how easy it was to re-rack thanks to a tray that separates the weight plates from each other.
Get the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell for $149 (Save $50)
6. Save $270: The convenient robot vacuum cleaner
EcoVacs makes several of our favorite robot vacuums, and, right now you can pick up the EcoVacs Deebot N8 Pro+ robot vacuum and mop for a $270 price cut. Usually retailing at $799.99, this top-rated vacuum is currently on sale for just $529.99 when you click the on-page coupon. Outfitted with laser-based 3D technology, this robot vacuum can detect and avoid objects on both hardwoods and carpets. Better still, the machine automatically self-empties after cleaning, making it easier than ever to keep your home clean and crumb free.
Get the EcoVacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop for $529.99 (Save $270)
7. Save $50: These soothing earbuds
If you prefer using relaxing sounds to help you fall asleep, you’ll be wowed by the technology of the Bose Sleepbuds II. Normally listed for $249, you can get these wireless headphones for $199 right now thanks to a 20% discount. When we tested the Sleepbuds II, we were impressed with how well the buds stayed put in our tester’s ears overnight, and the battery life of around nine hours. While we wished we could access other forms of relaxing audio like sleep stories and guided meditations, users can find 39 white noise variations through the Bose mobile app.
Get the Bose Sleepbuds II for $199 (Save $50)
8. A $16 markdown: This top-rated car vacuum
Combat dust and dirt in your car with the ThisWorx car vacuum cleaner, currently on sale for $28 when you click the on-page coupon—a $16.97 markdown. Great for interior detailing, this handheld vacuum comes with three convenient attachments and a 16-foot power cord. Weighing in at just 2.4 pounds, the lightweight vacuum is designed for on-the-go cleanups using your car’s 12V aux outlet.
Get the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner for $28 (Save $16.97)
9. Under $25: This compact outdoor speaker
Looking for a portable and dependable outdoor speaker for future backyard hangs or camping trips? Consider the MusiBaby Bluetooth speaker, currently on sale for just $23.03 when you click the on-page coupon—a $16.96 markdown. This compact speaker promises up to 25 hours of playtime and boosts a wireless range of up to 100 feet. The speaker is designed to pack a punch with full bass sound and can even be used in the rain (or snow) thanks to its waterproof design.
Get the MusiBaby Bluetooth Speaker for $23.03 with coupon (Save $16.96)
10. Under $50: This popular eye massager
If you’re looking for a way to reduce eye strain after screen time, consider the Renpho eye massager. This rechargeable device uses heat and gentle pressure to reduce dry eyes, puffiness and dark circles—and it can even help improve your sleep, according to the brand. Better still, the eye mask is outfitted with Bluetooth technology, so you can connect your smart device and use the built-in speakers to listen to your favorite tunes. Usually retailing for $79.99, this self-care gadget can be yours now for as little as $48.03 when you click the on-page coupon.
Get the Renpho Eye Massage for $48.03 with coupon (Save $13.50 to $31.96)
1. TurboTax Deluxe Download Card
Get a head start on tax season by grabbing a TurboTax Deluxe download card for PC. Not only is the card marked down to $49.99, 28% off its list price of $69.99, but purchases come with a $10 Amazon gift card for free. TurboTax says the card lets you make five electronic filings of federal tax returns and one filing for state tax returns, and suggests that this specified package is best for homeowners who have made charitable donations and have high medical expenses.
Get the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Download Card with Amazon Gift Card for $49.99 (Save $20)
2. Philips Norelco Multigroomer
Skip the barbershop this winter and keep your beard in line with Philips’ Norelco MG3750/60, which is on sale at Amazon for just $17.50. (That’s 17% off of its listing price of $20.99.) The MG3750/60 is one of our favorite beard trimmers for its sharp blades, which didn’t catch on even the coarsest hair testing. (They were easy to clean, too!) We also appreciated the multiple accessories that come with this kit—think multiple trimmers for the nose and ear hairs, along with guards for beards and stubble.
Get the Philips Norelco MG3750/60 Multigroomer for $17.50 (Save $3.49)
3. Perfect Fitness Sport Multi-Gym Pull-Up Bar
Keep your fitness routine going wherever there’s a door frame with the Perfect Fitness Sport Multi-Gym pull-up bar. Typically listed for $34.99, this compact workout system is marked down 25% to 26.24. Perfect Fitness says the bar isn’t just for pull-ups, as it can be turned over and placed on the floor to help you do sit-ups, push-ups and dips. The brand says the bar fits door frames 27 to 35 inches wide and has a 300-pound weight limit.
Get the Perfect Fitness Sport Multi-Gym Pull-Up Bar for $26.24 (Save $8.75)
4. TriggerPoint GRID Original Foam Roller
Add more tools to your workout routine with the TriggerPoint GRID foam roller. Normally priced at $39.99, you can get this 13-inch muscle tool for as low as $22.72 with a 43% discount. The GRID is our favorite compact foam roller due to the lasting durability from its hard plastic and dense foam material. Its varied rolling surface allows for different levels of deep tissue massage while being both firm and cushioned enough for comfort.
Get the TriggerPoint GRID Original Foam Roller from $22.72 (Save $5 to $17.27)
5. LG NanoCell 90 Series 4K Smart UHD TV
Enhance the looks of your favorite shows and movies by picking up the LG NanoCell 90 Series 4K Smart TV. Typically listed from $1,099.99, you can get this Alexa-friendly screen in its smallest, 55-inch size for $203 off at $896.99. LG says its NanoCell technology offers a technological advantage by employing “uniformly-sized particles approximately one nanometer in diameter to create more subtle, accurate colors” in the TV’s picture. On top of that is the TV’s Dolby Atmos sound and built-in access to Prime Video, Disney+ and other popular streaming services.
Get the LG NANO90UPA NanoCell 90 Series 4K Smart UHD TV from $896.99 (Save $203)
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
Amazon deals: Save on smart tech, home goods and more – USA TODAY
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.