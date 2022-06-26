New on HBO Max in August 2021: All the new movies and shows – Gamesradar

Ads

By Molly Edwards published 28 July 21

Here’s everything coming to HBO Max this August

August is on the horizon, which means a whole load of new movies and TV shows are about to hit HBO Max. This month brings two simultaneous streaming and theatrical releases, with James Gunn’s take on Task Force X in The Suicide Squad arriving imminently, and the Hugh Jackman-starring Reminiscence following shortly afterward.

That’s not all this month has to offer, though. Issa Rae’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles reality show lands in August, as do the finales of Gossip Girl season 1 part 1 and The White Lotus. And then there are classics like The Shawshank Redemption, Inception, and You’ve Got Mail all landing this month, too.

We’ve rounded up every single new addition to HBO Max this August – and noted whether something is a Max Original – so you can get started on planning those binge-watches. Plus, we’ve also picked out our top three choices of the month to make it even easier to get streaming some excellent films and TV shows.



James Gunn’s take on Task Force X arrives to HBO Max and theaters simultaneously this August 5. The movie follows the titular group of villains/anti-heroes on a mission to the fictional island of Corto Maltese, where they’ll go up against Starro, a giant alien starfish with the power to control minds. The massive cast includes Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney reprising their roles from 2016’s Suicide Squad, with new additions including Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, and Sylvester Stallone.



If The Suicide Squad isn’t bringing enough DC superheroes into your life, the good news is Titans returns this month. The new season sees the return of the titular group of heroes, and will introduce Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon, Damaris Lewis as Starfire’s sister Blackfire, and Vincent Kartheiser as Scarecrow. It will also see the transformation of Curran Walters’ Jason Todd from Robin into Red Hood, and we’ll see more of Brenton Thwaites’ Nightwing in action after his transformation in the season 2 finale.



Another simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max release, this time-bending movie stars Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, and Thandiwe Newton. Reminiscence sees a private detective in a nostalgia-obsessed society attempting to find his lost love, with technology that allows you to re-experience your past and lost memories. However, all is not as it seems, and things get dangerous in the detective’s pursuit. Westworld’s Lisa Joy writes and directs.

