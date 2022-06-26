iOS 16 drops support for these older iPhones – Tech Advisor

Ads

At this year’s WWDC, Apple showcased lots of new features coming in iOS 16 including a customisable lock screen with widgets, better parental controls, a new safety check to quickly stop sharing your location, updated Maps and Home apps and more.

But the software won’t be available to all iPhone owners.

For the first time in several years, Apple is dropping support for older models. Previous versions of iOS have been available for phones right back to the iPhone 6s, but when iOS 16 is released this coming September things will be different.

The following iPhones are compatible with iOS 16:

If you have one of these, you’ll be able to try out a public beta of iOS 16 at some point in July.

You can find out more about the new features in iOS 16, as well as the date we expect it to be released and how to get it.

These phones are not eligible for an update to the next version of iOS:

…and all older models from iPhone 5s back to the original iPhone.

Jim has been testing and reviewing products for over 20 years.

