Known Issue Rollback fixes the bug in IE mode in Windows 10 and 11 – Research Snipers

Microsoft has released a Known Issue Rollback (KIR) update for enterprise customers. The group resolves issues with IE mode. After updates in May, users complained that tabs stopped responding in IE mode. Now Microsoft offers a solution.

As the Online magazine reported, there is now a known rollback update that fixes the Edge issues. Microsoft had confirmed that IE mode stopped working as intended after previous Windows updates. Fixed IE mode tabs not responding when there was a modal dialog on the page. However, this is often required for corporate network logins and is, therefore, a major problem for those involved.

The KIR feature allows Microsoft to quickly and reliably correct errors for all users who have activated the Windows automatic update feature, just like a regular emergency update. Microsoft automatically restores the PCs through the Known Issue Rollback feature. The computers will be restored to their pre-update status and then receive a new, corrected update. Incidentally, private users are not affected by the problem, as Edge’s IE mode has been company-exclusive since 2019. Microsoft provides information about the issue and about the KIR solution in the: Windows Release Health Documentation

Fixed OS Build 22000.708, KB5014019: After installing KB5014019 and later updates, IE mode tabs in Microsoft Edge may become unresponsive when a website displays a modal dialog. A modal dialog is a form or dialog that requires the user to respond before continuing or interacting with other parts of the web page or application.

Developer Note: Sites affected by this issue call window.focus. Solution: This issue has been resolved with the Known Issue Rollback (KIR). Note that it can take up to 24 hours for the solution to be automatically pushed to consumer devices and unmanaged business devices. Restarting your Windows device may allow the solution to be applied to your device faster.

