Nothing Phone (1) launch date to be confirmed soon, some key features confirmed – gizmochina

Nothing is building the hype around its first smartphone, named the Nothing Phone (1). It is expected to debut in the next few months in some markets. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared some of the key features of Phone (1), which are already known. It has also been revealed that it will be sharing the announcement date very soon.

According to a recent tweet by Nothing, the Nothing Phone (1) will come equipped with a transparent back and a recycled aluminium mid-frame. It will have an impressive front as it does not have a chin, meaning it will be equipped with a super-slim bottom bezel.



The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by the Snapdragon processor, and it supports wireless charging. Unfortunately, the company has not shared any information on the technical specs of the device. Nothing has previously stated that the Phone (1) will run the Nothing OS. It will be treated with 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

Leaked information that surfaced last week revealed that the Nothing Phone (1) may debut on July 21. There is a possibility that the device may go official a bit earlier and its first sale may begin on the said date. The leak also revealed that the device could be priced at around 500 euros, which indicates that it could be a mid-range phone.

Some unconfirmed reports have claimed that the Nothing Phone (1) has a 90Hz display with a top-centered punch-hole, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, up to 8 GB of RAM, and up to 128 GB of storage. It may house a 4,500 mAh battery. Hopefully, newer reports will reveal more accurate details about the Nothing Phone (1).

