What are those NGL links you see on Instagram? And how anonymous are they? – SoyaCincau.com

You most likely would have come across a few friends who posted an Instagram story asking their followers to send them anonymous messages through something called NGL. But what is this trend, and how anonymous ARE your messages going to be?

NGL—which is internet jargon for “not gonna lie”—is an app “built by a small team of designers and engineers in Venice Beach, California” to help “people to share their honest feelings and opinions with their followers”. You’d have to download the app if you want to post that story on Instagram that asks your followers to send you questions.

Once a message is sent to you by an anonymous sender, you’ll get a notification. You’ll be able to find the message in the app’s Inbox. You’ll be able to read the message and reply to it on Instagram.

There’s also an option for you to see who sent the messages… sort of—by getting the Pro version of the app. You’d need to spend RM44.90 a week to access “exclusive hints on each message”. So, you’re exactly promised with who sent the messages, but rather just clues. It’s unlikely that the app will reveal the true identity of people who send anonymous messages.

According to ScreenRant, the Pro subscription feels like “a bit of a scam by the app developers”. In the app reviews, some users have even alleged that the ‘hints’ aren’t very accurate either.

Currently, it’s safe enough for you to send messages and not have your exact identity be revealed—even if they did pay RM44.90 a week.

