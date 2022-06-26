Week 16 in review: OnePlus Ace, Realme Q5 trio debut – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Chip 24 April 2022

Week in review

Week 16 is in the books and it saw the annoucnement of the OnePlus Ace in China. The mid-ranger is expected to later make its global debut as OnePlus 10R.

Realme also delivered new phones to its home market with the Q5 lineup spanning the Q5i, Q5 and Q5 Pro.

In rumorland most talk revolved around the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup – we saw molds depicing their sizes and heard rumors that BOE will supply part of the panels for the two cheaper models. Famed analyst Kuo predicted that we’ll see the entire lineup come with autofocus selfie cameras in a first for Apple.

Those are the highlights of the week. Check out the full list of our popular stories below and see you next one!

Open sales in China start on April 26.

We spent some time with the F21 Pro’s Sunset Orange version, and here are our first impressions.

30% lower price, 2 extra gigs of RAM, same everything else. By the way, this isn’t the A55s 5G with Snapdragon 480, that’s a different phone.

A new design is also expected.

The phones have familiar bodies, but new internals.

As expected, the mini is a thing of the past. Some things won’t change, however, e.g. the non-Pro models still won’t have a dedicated tele camera.

System apps with native call-recording functionality remain unaffected.

Only the vanilla version will have a Chinese OLED, the rest will be manufactured by Samsung and LG.

It’s already on pre-order in China.

They are water-repellent and feature HRR screens.

A pretty and light midranger with plenty of specs to be enthusiastic about.

Expect improved subject tracking and improved depth of field.

The rest of the specs remain exactly the same.

This should replace the IMX766 (standard Quad Bayer) used in the X70 series.

The OnePlus 10 may also be the first OnePlus flagship to ditch the alert slider.

Yet another Redmi Note 11 is with us.

The phone brings a 60Hz OLED, SD695 chipset, 4,500mAh battery with 33W charging, and 5G.

The X80 series will be unveiled on April 25 in China.

There won’t be any significant change in the battery capacity.

It is losing revenue because of the practice.

The event will take place in China at 7 PM local time.

The same SoC that’s already powering the Galaxy A33, A53 and M33.

Exactly 88 vulnerabilities are fixed, including camera stability.

By at least 10%, according to one report. The new design is already being used in 5th generation batteries for electric cars.

The dead horse just keeps on giving.

The phone was quietly semi-launched in South Africa.

