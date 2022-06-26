Galaxy A32 5G gets Android 12 update in the US, but with older security patch – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: June 17th, 2022 at 13:29 UTC+02:00

The Galaxy A32 5G has finally started getting the major Android OS update in the US. The mid-range smartphone is getting the Android 12 update with One UI 4.1 and the April 2022 security update. The other countries could get this new update soon.

The Android 12 update for the Galaxy A32 comes with firmware version A326U1UEU7BVE4. It also brings the April 2022 security patch that fixes dozens of privacy and security vulnerabilities, as reported by Samsung. This new update offers a revamped UI design with the Color Palette feature, improved lock screen, improved Dark Mode, thicker sliders, and new widget styling.

The new update also brings improved versions of all the stock apps from Samsung, including Bixby, Bixby Routines, Samsung Internet, Samsung Keyboard, Samsung My Files, and Samsung Messages. It also improves the privacy and security of the phone through Privacy Dashboard, privacy toggles to camera and microphone access, and privacy indicators for active camera and microphone usage.

If you are a Galaxy A32 5G user in the US with a carrier unlocked model, you can download and install the software update by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the latest firmware file from our database and flash it manually.

Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.

You might also like

A couple of weeks ago, the international variants of the Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G received the J …

Samsung released the June 2022 security update to the international model of the Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy …

Most good offers from cellular network carriers are usually limited to new customers. However, AT&T is run …

Android 12 and One UI 4.0 are now available for a handful of Galaxy devices, but the journey continues and Sam …

Earlier this week, Samsung announced a new service called Samsung Wallet that combines all the features of Sam …

Earlier this month, Samsung had released a new software update to the Galaxy S22 series to improve the camera …

June 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

SM-M336B

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

SM-A536B

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

SM-A736B

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

SM-A336B

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

SM-M536B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

SM-X700

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G

SM-X706B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

SM-X800

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G

SM-X806U

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

SM-X900

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G

SM-X906B

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source