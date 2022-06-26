Galaxy A32 5G gets Android 12 update in the US, but with older security patch – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile
SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Last updated: June 17th, 2022 at 13:29 UTC+02:00
The Galaxy A32 5G has finally started getting the major Android OS update in the US. The mid-range smartphone is getting the Android 12 update with One UI 4.1 and the April 2022 security update. The other countries could get this new update soon.
The Android 12 update for the Galaxy A32 comes with firmware version A326U1UEU7BVE4. It also brings the April 2022 security patch that fixes dozens of privacy and security vulnerabilities, as reported by Samsung. This new update offers a revamped UI design with the Color Palette feature, improved lock screen, improved Dark Mode, thicker sliders, and new widget styling.
The new update also brings improved versions of all the stock apps from Samsung, including Bixby, Bixby Routines, Samsung Internet, Samsung Keyboard, Samsung My Files, and Samsung Messages. It also improves the privacy and security of the phone through Privacy Dashboard, privacy toggles to camera and microphone access, and privacy indicators for active camera and microphone usage.
If you are a Galaxy A32 5G user in the US with a carrier unlocked model, you can download and install the software update by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the latest firmware file from our database and flash it manually.
Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.
You might also like
A couple of weeks ago, the international variants of the Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G received the J …
Samsung released the June 2022 security update to the international model of the Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy …
Most good offers from cellular network carriers are usually limited to new customers. However, AT&T is run …
Android 12 and One UI 4.0 are now available for a handful of Galaxy devices, but the journey continues and Sam …
Earlier this week, Samsung announced a new service called Samsung Wallet that combines all the features of Sam …
Earlier this month, Samsung had released a new software update to the Galaxy S22 series to improve the camera …
June 2022 security patch
Devices
Samsung Galaxy M23
SM-M236B
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
SM-M336B
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
SM-A536B
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
SM-A736B
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
SM-A336B
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
SM-M536B
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
SM-X700
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G
SM-X706B
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+
SM-X800
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G
SM-X806U
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
SM-X900
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G
SM-X906B
SamMobile Weekly Newsletter
Best picks
Social media
Reviews
© 2022 SamMobile
Galaxy A32 5G gets Android 12 update in the US, but with older security patch – SamMobile – Samsung news
© 2022 SamMobile