Apple iPhone 14: Everything we know about the upcoming flagship series so far – BGR India

Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone 14 series in September and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming models will feature satellite communication connectivity.

The Apple iPhone 14 will be priced at $799, which is similar to the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 14 Max will be priced at around $899, which will replace the cheaper iPhone 13 Mini launched at a price of $699. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be priced at $1,199.

Both the iPhone Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

