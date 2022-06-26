Global Software As A Service (SaaS) Market- Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., among others to con – Benzinga

Ads

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Software as a Service (SaaS) Market size is expected to grow by USD 99.99 billion at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

The report extensively covers software as a service (saas) market segmentation by deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The software as a service (SaaS) market analysis includes deployment and geography segments. This study identifies the rising need for API connections as one of the prime reasons driving the software as a service (SaaS) market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Talk to an Analyst!

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Segmentation

By geography, North America will present significant growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 52% of the global market share. The availability of technologically advanced infrastructure and the presence of a large number of cloud service providers are driving the growth of the SaaS market in North America. The US is the key market for software as a service (SaaS) in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, MEA and APAC regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The software as a service (SaaS) market report covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings, Read the latest Sample Report .

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global software as a service (SaaS) market as a part of the global application software market within the global information technology market.

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the application software market includes the following core components:

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Buy

Now!

Related Reports



Product Information Management Market: The product information management market share is expected to increase to USD 7.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.17%. Download Sample Report

Test Data Management Market: The test data management market share is expected to rise to USD 761.92 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.75%. Download Sample Report

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 99.99 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.71

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 52%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, Japan, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-software-as-a-service-saas-market–accenture-plc-adobe-inc-alphabet-inc-among-others-to-contribute-to-the-market-growth–technavio-301573233.html

SOURCE Technavio

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

source