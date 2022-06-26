Indians love the Galaxy S22 Ultra more than any other premium phone – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile
Last updated: May 30th, 2022 at 17:35 UTC+02:00
Samsung was the leading super-premium smartphone OEM in India in March 2022. The “super-premium” segment includes phones priced at INR 100,000 ($1290) and above, and Samsung captured most of it with a volume market share of 81%.
The Galaxy S22 series was the main driving force behind Samsung’s success in India in March. More specifically, the Galaxy S22 Ultra model was by far the most sought-after of the trio, despite the higher price tag. (via HindustanTimes).
Samsung had an 81% market share of the Indian super-premium smartphone segment. But perhaps more surprising is that 74% of that market share captured by Samsung was attributed to the Galaxy S22 Ultra model.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra, despite the higher price tag, rose in popularity in March thanks to its combination of Galaxy S and Galaxy Note features. Samsung fans in India seem to love the Galaxy S22 Ultra, even though it’s not very true to the old Galaxy S formula. What do we mean by this? Well, in case you don’t already know the answer, feel free to check our reviews below for more of our thoughts on this Samsung flagship.
Back to the company’s market performance in India, “Samsung has momentum now in the premium segment,” according to Counterpoint Research, and robust demand should help the company perform excellently in Q2.
As for Samsung’s status in the premium segment, priced at INR 30,000 ($386) and up, things are also looking good. The company had a volume market share of 38% in March, thanks to a combination of Galaxy A and Galaxy M budget devices.
