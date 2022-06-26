Indians love the Galaxy S22 Ultra more than any other premium phone – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: May 30th, 2022 at 17:35 UTC+02:00

Samsung was the leading super-premium smartphone OEM in India in March 2022. The “super-premium” segment includes phones priced at INR 100,000 ($1290) and above, and Samsung captured most of it with a volume market share of 81%.

The Galaxy S22 series was the main driving force behind Samsung’s success in India in March. More specifically, the Galaxy S22 Ultra model was by far the most sought-after of the trio, despite the higher price tag. (via HindustanTimes).

Samsung had an 81% market share of the Indian super-premium smartphone segment. But perhaps more surprising is that 74% of that market share captured by Samsung was attributed to the Galaxy S22 Ultra model.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, despite the higher price tag, rose in popularity in March thanks to its combination of Galaxy S and Galaxy Note features. Samsung fans in India seem to love the Galaxy S22 Ultra, even though it’s not very true to the old Galaxy S formula. What do we mean by this? Well, in case you don’t already know the answer, feel free to check our reviews below for more of our thoughts on this Samsung flagship.

Back to the company’s market performance in India, “Samsung has momentum now in the premium segment,” according to Counterpoint Research, and robust demand should help the company perform excellently in Q2.

As for Samsung’s status in the premium segment, priced at INR 30,000 ($386) and up, things are also looking good. The company had a volume market share of 38% in March, thanks to a combination of Galaxy A and Galaxy M budget devices.

Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.

You might also like

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the most popular smartphones on the market and the leading Android device. Now, …

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was the most popular Android smartphone in April. The flagship phone was followed by Sams …

Galaxy S22 customers could soon have the opportunity to participate in an Android 13 One UI 5.0 beta program! …

Samsung has released a new ad in the form of a short film inspired by the Netflix series Stranger Things to s …

Samsung has been continuously expanding its mid-range and budget smartphone portfolio with the introduction of …

After teasing it a few days ago, Samsung has launched the Galaxy F13 in India. It is a variant of the Galaxy M …

June 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

SM-M336B

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

SM-A536B

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

SM-A736B

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

SM-A336B

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

SM-M536B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

SM-X700

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G

SM-X706B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

SM-X800

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G

SM-X806U

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

SM-X900

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G

SM-X906B

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source