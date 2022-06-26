Pinkfong Announces Second Baby Shark NFT Collection | licenseglobal.com – License Global

Ads

June 17, 2022

, the global entertainment company behind

, has announced it will be diving even deeper into NFTs with the release of Baby Shark: Collection No. 2, a generative art collection of 10,000 unique NFTs featuring Baby Shark and his family, on MakersPlace, a marketplace for digital collectibles.

Baby Shark: Collection No. 2 is the latest in the company's commitment to NFTs and Web3. Baby Shark’s initial NFT collection,

launched in December. Now, following its foray into the waters of NFTs, the company will release its second collection centered around strengthening and expanding the global Baby Shark community, both on and offline.

Pinkfong has joined forces with Nolcha Shows, events producers at the intersection of art, music and culture, to kick off celebrations for the upcoming Baby Shark NFT collection with an exclusive party during NFT.NYC.

The project will also reward its community with unique perks, including special gifts and access to

exclusive events and social activations.

"We're incredibly excited to participate in and host our first offline title event at NFT.NYC as we lead up to the launch of our second NFT collection, Baby Shark: Collection No. 2,” says Bin Jeong, chief executive officer, Pinkfong USA. “We will unveil a teaser of the collection for the first time during NFT.NYC and can't wait to finally show our community what we've been working on."

“Baby Shark has made its mark across generations and geographies,” says Craig Palmer, chief executive officer, MakersPlace. “As early brand pioneers in the NFT space, they have displayed a true innovative spirit allowing for an even deeper appreciation and engagement from their massive fan base. It is an honor for MakersPlace to be a part of Baby Shark’s journey as they strengthen their impact both on and off the chain.”

