OnePlus 10: Everything you need to know – Tech Advisor

Ads

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the latest flagship phone from OnePlus – and while we though it would be the only entry in the 10 line, rumours now say otherwise.

The 10 Pro’s striking design and specs were enough to earn it one of our coveted Best of CES Awards earlier this year, and a Recommended badge in our 4-star OnePlus 10 Pro review – can another model pull off the same trick?

Here’s everything you need to know about the 10 Pro, and everything we think we know about the regular OnePlus 10 – if it’s coming after all.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in China on 11 January, after first revealing the phone at CES 2022.

A few months later on 31 March, the company launched the OnePlus 10 Pro globally, with key markets being North America, India, the UK and Europe, where the phone is available to buy now.

OnePlus didn’t seem to be planning a regular 10 this year – to the extent that co-founder Pete Lau told TechRadar that there are no plans for other phones in the 10 series – but then leaks began saying that a vanilla model is still coming sometime in the second half of 2022, though leaker Max Jambor thinks that this phone will instead be called the OnePlus 10T.

The company has also confirmed a launch for a slightly cheaper OnePlus 10R in India, and there are hopes the company is working on a 10 Ultra to release later in the year.

Here are the US, UK, European, and Indian prices for the 10 Pro:

If and when the regular model launches, expect it to come in a little cheaper, likely in line with last year’s OnePlus 9 prices:

Check out our guide on where to buy the OnePlus 10 Pro for the best deals and prices we’ve found on the phone in all those key markets.

With the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale we know everything about that phone – but a lot less about the rumoured regular model.

First we’ll cover the vanilla 10, but skip ahead to the 10 Pro specs if you want to know the confirmed details of that phone.

Rumour of the vanilla OnePlus 10 first came in a report from Digit India in collaboration with leaker OnLeaks, after which several leakers began to report that another OnePlus flagship was on the way in 2022 after all.

OnePlus has since confirmed that it has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone on the way, confirming that it has a phone on the way and telling us what chip it might use.

Since then however, leakers have begun to predict that instead of the upcoming phone being the delayed OnePlus 10, it will instead be called the OnePlus 10T. With that in mind, we’re collating the latest OnePlus 10T rumours in a separate article – so check that for an up-to-date assessment of the leaks and rumours.

If you’d rather watch than read, we review the OnePlus 10 Pro in full in episode 108 of our weekly podcast Fast Charge:

OnePlus first revealed the phone’s official design – though it’s not new to us, as the exact design was leaked by OnLeaks and Zouton back in November, last year.

OnePlus has revealed Volcanic Black and Emerald Green variants of the 10 Pro as the default colourways, along with a Ceramic White ‘Extreme Edition’ of the phone that’s so far exclusive to China. Curiously, the OnLeaks report claimed that the phone will also be available in a light blue finish that we haven’t seen any sign of yet.

On the front, you’ll find a 6.7in curved display – similar to previous Pro entries – with a punch-hole selfie camera in the top-left corner.

Officially, there’s no IP rating for dust or water-resistance. However, a carrier-exclusive model in the US does have an IP68 rating – basically the best around – and OnePlus has confirmed that there are no build quality differences between that model and the others. So it sounds like the phone would meet the IP68 standards, but OnePlus didn’t want to pay for certification, though we can’t say that for definite.

It’s 8.55mm thick and 163 x 73.9mm across the front, weighing in at 200.5 grams.

Then there’s that camera module. It features a triple camera array with a flash – more on that in a bit. It’s the design that’s more unusual, with the way it wraps around the frame calling to mind the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, though the module doesn’t quite extend all the way to the top of the phone.

As mentioned above, the display is 6.7in across the diagonal, but we know more than that.

The phone sports a 120Hz AMOLED display, using LTPO 2.0 tech to provide a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The 9 Pro had the first-gen version of the same tech, but OnePlus says the updated display switches refresh rate faster – making it even more power-efficient.

On the processor side of things, the OnePlus 10 Pro uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – the latest Qualcomm flagship mobile chip, unveiled at the end of November 2021.

This is paired with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options – pretty standard for OnePlus. As mentioned above, the white Extreme Edition of the phone jumps up to 512GB of storage, but this isn’t available for the other colours.

Moving on, we’re getting a 5000mAh battery; a decent improvement from the 4500mAh cell in the 9 Pro.

As for charging, the phone supports 80W wired charging – the fastest yet from OnePlus – and 50W wireless, along with reverse wireless too.

That isn’t universal though. US customers are limited to slightly slower 65W charging, with the company explaining in a forum post that “80W SuperVOOC does not currently support 110 or 120-volt AC power – the typical standard for power outlets in the region.”

Interestingly, these are branded SuperVOOC and AirVOOC, respectively. Those are the brand names for Oppo’s charging standards, as opposed to OnePlus’ own Warp Charge – yet another small shift as Oppo moves to incorporate OnePlus more closely into the parent brand.

As for camera, that large and unusual 10 Pro module packs in three rear shooters: a 48Mp primary sensor, a 50Mp ultra-wide lens and an 8Mp telephoto lens (though this isn’t a high zoom periscopic lens as we’ve seen on some rival flagships). As before, all three come with Hasselblad branding.

This is a similar set-up to the camera on the 9 Pro, but there have been tweaks. The biggest hardware change appears to be to the ultra-wide, which now supports a 150° field of view – which would have been a world-first if it hadn’t appeared on the Realme GT 2 Pro just days prior.



OnePlus supplied the above sample shot from the ultra-wide ahead of the phone’s launch, which is impressive but features pretty clear edge distortion and bending. The new lens is also capable of shooting more traditional 110° wide-angle shots if you prefer to minimise that (which is actually the default ultra-wide setting), or there’s a fisheye mode if you want to go all-in and accentuate those curved edges even further.

There are more camera upgrades besides. The new Hasselblad Pro mode is supported on all three rear lenses and can shoot 12-bit RAW+ images – a format that combines the versatility of RAW with some of the phone’s existing computational photography features. Even the regular camera modes are able to shoot in 10-bit now too – again, across all three rear lenses.

Finally, a new Movie Mode allows you to adjust ISO, shutter speed and more, both before and during video capture. You’re also able to record video in LOG format.

On the front, the 10 Pro has a 32Mp punch-hole camera – that at least is an upgrade, with double the resolution of the 9 series’ selfie shooters.

On the software side, the phone packs in OxygenOS 12.1 on top of Android 12, but not quite as we know it.

In a blog post in September 2021 company founder Pete Lau confirmed that, after the merger with fellow manufacturer Oppo, the two brands were folding their OS divisions into a single team. This means that OxygenOS (OnePlus) and ColorOS (Oppo) are now running on a unified codebase.

The initial plan was to make the front-end user experience universal across OnePlus and Oppo phones too, but despite the Chinese 10 Pro running ColorOS 12.1, globally the phone has retained an OxygenOS-based user experience, in a decision to partially walk back the unified OS approach, as detailed in a post by Lau issued in February 2022.

That’s not to say the experience doesn’t feature some Oppo-born ColourOS touches, like the HyperBoost Gaming engine, as well as a few other light tweaks here and there.

To see what this new OnePlus model has to compete with, be sure to read our guide to the best smartphones.

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

Having covered every smartphone, tablet and wearable worth shouting about over the past ten years, Alex lives and breathes tech. Look out for him on the site’s YouTube channel too.

Phones

Laptops

Tablets

Wearable Tech

Home Tech

Security

Digital Magazine – Subscribe

Newsletters

source

Ads