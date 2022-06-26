"Hello fake news" – Neymar has fun on Instagram story and addresses rumors about PSG future – Sportskeeda

Ads

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar hit back at certain media reports about his future at the club, claiming the rumours to be “fake news”.

The 30-year-old, who is currently enjoying his holidays during the off-season, was recently linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes. According to a report by Footmercato, Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri is interested to acquire the forward’s services on a loan deal.

Les Parisiens, who signed the Brazilian from Barcelona for a record-breaking sum of £190 million in 2017, are willing to take a loss on him this summer, as per a report by AS. The club are keen to sell the player for a cut-price fee of £76 million.

Speaking on his own Instagram, the former Barcelona man silenced the rumour mill in style. He said:

According to a report by Goal last month, the club’s hierarchy at PSG feels that Neymar has been in gradual decline since his arrival.

While the attacker is content with his role in Paris, new sporting director Luis Campos and his team are concerned that his antics, both on and off the pitch, will disrupt the dressing room atmosphere. On the other hand, Kylian Mbappe’s decision to extend his stay at the club is also expected to affect the Brazilian’s future in Paris, claims the report.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently shied away from talking about the future of Neymar at the Ligue 1 club.

Speaking to MARCA [via Fabrizio Romano], he said:

Speaking about the club’s ambitions for the 2022-23 season [via beIN SPORTS], Al-Khelaifi said:

Neymar, who is contracted to PSG club until June 2025, has won four Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France crowns, and two Coupe de la Ligue trophies with the club.

During his five-year stay, he has featured in 144 matches, scoring 100 goals and racking up 60 assists across all competitions.

