Samsung US drops the Galaxy S22 Ultra price by $125 for Father's day – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Peter 07 June 2022
Father’s day is in a couple of weeks time – what did you get your old man? If the answer is “nothing yet”, have a look at these offers from Samsung US. They follow the familiar formula of discounts, combos and trade-in credits.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets a $125 discount and up to $1,000 of enhanced trade-in credit. Here “enhanced” means that you get the same amount of credit for a phone with a broken screen as you would for a phone in good condition. For example, sending in an S21 Ultra with a cracked screen will net you up to $1,000, which (combined with the discount) will drop the price of this year’s model to just $75 (for an unlocked 128GB unit).
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra • Samsung Galaxy Watch4
Alternatively, you can get a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which is equally useful for work and for entertainment. You can get $100 instant rebate and up to $600 of trade-in credit to reduce the price down to $400. Additionally, you get $200 of Samsung Credit to spend on accessories. You can get the Book Cover Keyboard for $100 (50% off its MSRP) and have another $100 left to spend. You can pick up, say, a small wireless mouse to use with DeX mode or a pair of Galaxy TWS buds.
Headphones would make a nice small gift. The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are 27% off, meaning that they will cost you $110. Another wearable you might be interested is is the Samsung Galaxy Watch4, which starts at $220 after a $30 discount (Wi-Fi model) or at $250 with a $50 discount (LTE). This is for the 40mm model, if you prefer the larger 44mm watch, add $30 to the prices.
with that money you can almost buy a house and a car. (atleast in my country) but thats is not the case either, why is that expensive??
But we Americans also get $100,000 bills for a 2-day visit to the hospital in an emergency.
people have different taste. not like you, who are always mad on iPhones because of their closed ecosystem. cant sideload cracked apps that contains inappropriate ads?? well too bad!!
