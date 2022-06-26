Best Amazon Prime Day AirPods Deals 2022: What to Shop Now – Esquire

Ads

The savings are serious, and already available before July 12 and 13.

Apple is not known for subtlety. From back when Apple’s first Mac was launched by airing a single commercial “1984” during the Super Bowl to the most recent drop of iOS 16, everything from its hype to price is larger than life. The grandest of them all—and most absurdly-priced—is perhaps the AirPods line that, for instance, sets its first over-ear headphones at half a grand alone (WTF?). We love them regardless, because the brand has expectedly done the finesse with its sterling audio and bona fide “Apple” insignia. But in light of Apple’s own pride to never discount, we will just shop elsewhere, like on Amazon during its annual savings event, Prime Day.



As announced in , Prime Day this year shall grace us on July 12 and July 13. Apple products will surely be discounted among this chaos, and amongst them, we’ll spot the AirPods Max at under $500 or AirPods 3 at under $150. To get your juices flowing now, news is that all current AirPods models are, in fact, already on sale at Amazon. Yeah, weirder things have happened, and our top picks for early Amazon Prime Day 2022 AirPods deals below are legit. So don’t wait till the dog days to put out. (But if you do want to wait, read on more some FAQs about this year’s Amazon Prime Day.)

Apple’s genius—sorry—comes in to light in its first earbuds with active noice cancellation. For one, the tips actually stay in, no matter the clammy situation they find themselves in. For two, they track your head motion to “tilt” the audio left or right and giving you a sound 3D-immersive experience. The noise cancellation, then, is a clutch for certain leave-me-the-f-alone situation, and doesn’t come with faint inner static. And, lastly, the adaptive EQ just delivers better quality sound.

If there’s one pair of buds that’ll do justice to the guitar riff in “Edge of Seventeen” or the bass in “Smooth Criminal,” it’s AirPods 3. Our own editor swears by them: immersive spatial audio, movement-tracking, adaptive EQ, and water-resistance are all smooshed together in AirPods 3—none of which can be enjoyed with AirPods 2. Think of the 3rd gen as AirPods Pro sans noise-cancelling. And with $30 nicely shaved off, it’s a Goldilocks come true.

AirPods Max get some bad rep, for one reason only—the appalling price tag, which overshadows its real key specs: The pristine audio and the deafening noise cancellation. Putting them on will legitimately put you in your own little world, as tested by us—no hiss or careless whisper like you’d encounter in other noise-cancelling headphones. And when you’re in it, crisp, spatial sound assisted by head-tracking tech shall fill your little world. And now, as they finally dip below $500, consider it a blessing.

These are your first love; your average, run-of-the-mills AirPods—and unsurprisingly the most popular model on Amazon. No shame in getting them—again—however, because they just work, even without bells and whistles like customizable fit, wireless charging, adaptive EQ, active noise cancellation, or spatial audio. The sound quality still beats other earbuds models with a punch. Just make sure they don’t slip out when you get sweaty.

Almost got you there didn’t we? No, it is not AirPods, but the home your AirPods (1st gen and 2nd gen only) can’t live without. So if your case has slipped out the pocket and gotten lost in the grass recently when you were biking uphills—happened to me—or if you’ve finally gotten sick of the stubborn wax buildup, this deal is still a considerable upgrade. (And no harm in being more hygienic from now on.)

After keeping them ambiguous for the likely purpose of wanting us to bet $100 with our friends on guessing the precise dates, the mega retailer has finally stated at full tilt in its that Prime Day 2022 will resume with the two-day custom and take place on July 12 and 13. Better yet, pre- and post-Prime Day savings are also part of the formality. But we’ll keep tabs on those for you, so you can be the first in a million to get the best deals, on AirPods and beyond.

Because spending less than $250 on AirPods Pro does has a nicer ring to it than, well, spending a full $250, right? And snagging AirPods Max at under $500 feels much buzzier than getting them at full price, agree? Of course you do, coz you’re a savvy man just like us. And when you do buy them on Prime Day—or now, since both the AirPods Pro and Max are already at their lowest prices ever—they’ll be delivered to your door in just one or two days. So, yeah, buy new AirPods on Prime Day. And when you’re at it, buy other discounted Apple Products on Prime Day too.

As your old man has preached you once or twice: There’s no free lunch. And the cost for indulging in Prime Day savings is the $14.99 monthly price tag of —and waiving your data privacy to Amazon, if you do so care. The good thing is, you’ll get a 30-day free trial to test the Amazonian waters as well as free, speedy delivery of Prime-eligible products from then on. Moreover, this year, Amazon will on June 21. In the end, everyone wins.

However, Amazon’s AirPods deals are, in fact, open for anyone—Primed or not. We don’t know yet if Amazon will slap extra Prime-exclusive discount on top of these existing deals. Should they do, signing up to be a Prime member is your best bet at scoring the lowest AirPods prices.

