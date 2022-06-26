Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows – Bloomberg

Ads

The Best Of the Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg – bringing together some of the world’s most influential thinkers, policy makers and business leaders to tackle the major issues facing the world – such as inflation, supply chain disruption and the war in Ukraine. This special Bloomberg program highlights the event’s biggest interviews and news makers.

“Bloomberg Opinion” columnists offer their opinions on issues in the news.

Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth

Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs.

Miners transferred about 195,663 coins to exchanges in May, the biggest monthly increase since January, according to data from Coin Metrics compiled by Compass Mining. Based on Bitcoin’s average price of around $32,000 in May, the total value of the tokens was about $6.3 billion.

