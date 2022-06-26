First Look At “The Santa Clauses” Disney+ Original Series – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

As part of Disney’s “Halfway to the Holidays” campaign, which involves showcasing some of the new holiday-themed attractions coming to the Disney theme parks around the world, Disney has also revealed the first look at the brand new original series, “The Santa Clauses”, which is coming to Disney+ this holiday season.

“The Santa Clauses” is set sometime after the events of “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” and picks up with Scott Calvin on the brink of his 65th birthday. Realizing he can’t be Santa forever as he suddenly starts to lose his Santa magic, he sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the North Pole.

Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell will reprise their roles as Santa Claus (Scott Calvin) and Mrs. Claus (Carol). It was also confirmed that Austin Kane and Elizabeth Allen Dick (who is also Tim Allen’s real-life daughter) have joined the cast, playing the roles of Cal and Grace, the two children of Santa and Mrs. Claus.



Disney has also confirmed some of the castings for the series. In the addition to the Calvin family, Kal Penn joins the cast of “The Santa Clauses” playing Simon Choski, a single father, ambitious game inventor and product developer whose visit to the North Pole makes a big impact on the direction of his life. He’s joined by Rupali Redd playing the role of Grace, his angelic daughter with a love for Santa and all things Christmas.

It was also announced that Devin Bright will be playing the part of Noel, Santa’s trusted right-hand elf, along with “Flora & Ulysses” actress, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Santa’s demanding Chief of Staff and job-oriented Elf.

The Disney Original Series “The Santa Clauses” will be coming soon to Disney+.

Are you looking forward to this brand-new series?

Where’s Laura, Neil, Bernard, Curtis and Charlie?!

