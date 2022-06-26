Disney and Pixar's 'Lightyear' Misses at Box Office, Trails 'Jurassic World' – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Best features the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and 120 countries around the world.
Rising life expectancy and falling birth rates mean the world’s average person is getting older. It also means they will be working a lot longer.
Indonesia Says Foxconn May Invest in Projects for New Capital
Sir Paul Mccartney Electrifies Glastonbury With Guests Springsteen and Grohl
Ad Execs Return to Cannes Party With Recession Fears in Backdrop
Amazon Staff Demand Ban of Books Calling Transgender People Mentally Ill
Social Media Buzz: Gun Legislation, Abortion, Norway
Scholz Targets Turnaround After Stumbling Start as German Leader
Australian Treasurer Chalmers Sees Inflation ‘Problem’ Worsening
Tourmaline Surge Propels Mike Rose’s Stake Past C$1 Billion
Billionaires Bill Gates, George Soros Slam Supreme Court’s Abortion Decision
BET Awards Return Sunday With Doja Cat as Leading Nominee
With Roe Overturned, Canada Could Become an Abortion Destination
Capping Russian Oil Prices Is Pure Fantasy
America’s Constitution Is Conservative, Like It or Not
Criminalizing Abortion Will Hurt Black Women Most
Moving to Ban Juul, the FDA Delivers a Blow to Big Nicotine
Why You Should Quit Your Job After 10 Years
A Sci-Fi Novel’s Eerily Accurate Predictions About Today’s Tech
Planned Parenthood Utah Files Lawsuit Over State’s Trigger Ban
Washington to Block Anti-Abortion States From Accessing ID Data
The Chief Stands Alone: Roberts, Roe and a Divided Supreme Court
Milan to Turn Off Fountain Spigots as Drought Bakes Italy
Sorry Elon Musk. Hyundai Is Quietly Dominating the EV Race
Amid a Weekend of Demonstrations, Asian Americans Will Have Their First National Rally
Local Officials Beef Up Abortion Sanctuary Cities
Sweltering Cities Can’t Keep Enough Swimming Pools Open
Bitcoin Options Point to Positive Signs After Rout, Traders Say
Singapore Regulator Praises Leaders of Crypto Firms Like Binance
JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Miner Sales May Keep Pressuring Price
Kelly Gilblom
The Walt Disney Co. and Pixar marked a rare miss at the box office this holiday weekend, with the animated kids film “Lightyear” falling short of estimates in what was supposed to be a triumphant return to theaters.
The film — a kind of origin story for Buzz Lightyear, the astronaut of “Toy Story” fame — brought in an estimated $51 million in the US and Canada. That trailed Boxoffice Pro’s prediction of between $76 million and $105 million and was one of the worst domestic openings against expectations for a Pixar film. It failed to knock “Jurassic World: Dominion” out of first place at the box office, data tracker Comscore Inc. reported.
Disney and Pixar's 'Lightyear' Misses at Box Office, Trails 'Jurassic World' – Bloomberg
Bloomberg Best features the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and 120 countries around the world.