Disney and Pixar's 'Lightyear' Misses at Box Office, Trails 'Jurassic World' – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Best features the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and 120 countries around the world.

Rising life expectancy and falling birth rates mean the world’s average person is getting older. It also means they will be working a lot longer.

The Walt Disney Co. and Pixar marked a rare miss at the box office this holiday weekend, with the animated kids film “Lightyear” falling short of estimates in what was supposed to be a triumphant return to theaters.

The film — a kind of origin story for Buzz Lightyear, the astronaut of “Toy Story” fame — brought in an estimated $51 million in the US and Canada. That trailed Boxoffice Pro’s prediction of between $76 million and $105 million and was one of the worst domestic openings against expectations for a Pixar film. It failed to knock “Jurassic World: Dominion” out of first place at the box office, data tracker Comscore Inc. reported.

