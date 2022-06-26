Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC – Defense World

Ads

Posted by admin on Jun 23rd, 2022

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,300.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,598.40.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).





Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.

Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $300,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

source