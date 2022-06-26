Apple is offering free AirPods, discounts for students on MacBooks, iPads: All the details – Gadgets Now

Ads

Gadgets Now Bureau25 Jun, 2022, 08:09AM IST

The MacBook Air (M1) is available at Rs 89,900 onwards, the original price is Rs 99,900. This means a discount of Rs 10,000. Buyers also get AirPods Gen 2 worth Rs 14,000 free.

The MacBook Air (M2) is available at Rs 109900 onwards, the original price is Rs 1,19,900. Buyers also get AirPods Gen 2 worth Rs 14,000 free.

The MacBook Pro 13 inch is available at Rs 119900 onwards, the original price is Rs 1,29,900. Buyers also get AirPods Gen 2 worth Rs 14,000 free.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is available at Rs 175410 onwards, the original price is Rs 1,94,900. The AirPods Gen 2 free offer is valid.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is available at Rs 215910 onwards, the original price is Rs 2,39,900. Buyers will also get AirPods Gen 2 free.

Ads

The iMac is available at Rs 107910 onwards, the original price is Rs 1,19,900. Buyers also get AirPods Gen 2 worth Rs 14,000 free.

The iPad Air is available at Rs 50,780 onwards, the original price is Rs 54,900. Free AirPods Gen 2 offer is valid on the purchase.

Apple iPad Pro is available at Rs 68300, the original price is Rs 71,900.Free AirPods Gen 2 offer is valid on the purchase

source